Delhi Assembly Election 2020, Kailash Gahlot Profile: AAP minister, at helm of odd-even and doorstep delivery schemes, looks to hold Najafgarh

Kailash Gahlot, the incumbent transport minister of Delhi, will seek re-election from the Jat-dominated rural constituency of Najafgarh. Gahlot belongs to Mitraun village in Najafgarh, where his family has lived for over nine generations. In the 2015 Assembly polls, he defeated local strongman Bharat Singh by a narrow margin of 1,515 votes.

Professionally, Gahlot is an accomplished advocate in the Supreme Court and the Delhi High Court with over 16 years of legal practice. During 2005-2007, Gahlot was also elected as executive member in Bar Association of High Court of Delhi.

Gahlot also runs a trust named after his father, which has undertaken several initiatives in the last two decades to bring quality primary, secondary, vocational and higher education to the entire Najafgarh. Gahlot has set up over 63 vocational centres, especially for women, to impart skills, like cutting and tailoring and beauty culture, in villages and colonies of his constituency.

Gahlot, a rich landlord from Najafgarh, was not included in the first Cabinet that was sworn-in on February 2015. He was sworn in as a minister in May 2017 and was entrusted with the portfolios of transport, law, justice and legislative affairs, Information and Technology, administrative reforms.

As the transport minister, Gahlot is at the helm of the contentious odd-even scheme in Delhi. As the revenue minister, Gahlot has been the driving force behind Delhi government’s ‘doorstep delivery of services’ scheme, which aims to provide government services to people without them stepping out of their homes.

Gahlot has been accused of evading taxes to the tune of Rs 120 crore, a claim that he vehemently denies. Yet, 16 properties linked to him were raided in 2018 by the Income Tax department, after reports emerged that he used shell companies to siphon off money.

