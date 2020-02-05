IN PARTNERSHIP WITH


Delhi Assembly Election 2020, Jangpura Profile: Three-way fight likely between AAP, BJP, Congress in demographically mixed constituency

Politics FP Staff Feb 05, 2020 22:40:18 IST pollpedia

  • Along with 69 other constituencies, Jangpura goes to the ballot box on 8 February

  • In the upcoming election, Jangpura will witness a three-way fight between the AAP, Congress, and BJP

  • The constituency was a Congress stronghold until 2013

Jangpura Assembly Elections 2020 | The Jangpura constituency is a mixture of upper middle class and lower class localities. Thus, the constituency cuts across class and financial backgrounds.

Along with 69 other constituencies, Jangpura goes to the ballot box on 8 February. In the upcoming election, Jangpura will witness a three-way fight between Talwinder Singh Marwah, the former three-time MLA of the Congress, the incumbent AAP MLA Praveen Kumar, and Imrit Singh Bakshi of the BJP.

According to Deccan Herald, voters are unhappy with the AAP MLA for his "no-show" in the constituency. The report said that Congress candidate Marwah seems to be in a strong place to win the seat.

Representational image. News18

Here is a brief profile of Jangpura:

Constituency name: Jangpura

Constituency number: 41

District name: South Delhi

Total electors: 142038

Female electors: 63419

Male electors: 78611

Third gender: 8

Reserved: No

Results in previous elections: A Congress stronghold until 2013, Tarvinder Singh Marwah of the party represented the seat between 1998 and 2013. However, he was narrowly defeated by
Maninder Singh Dhir of the AAP in the 2013 Assembly election. In the 2015 election, Dhir was replaced by Praveen Kumar, after he switched over to the BJP. Kumar defeated Dhir, who contested on a BJP ticket, by 20,000 votes.

Demographics: Jangpura is considered a Sikh and Punjabi dominated area, a large number of whom migrated from Rawalpindi in present-day Pakistan.

