Delhi Assembly election 2020: In solidarity with anti-CAA protests, Okhla AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan to scrap roadshow, padyatra

New Delhi: AAP MLA and Okhla candidate Amanatullah Khan on Wednesday said he will conduct a low-key poll campaign and not take out any road show, bike rally or pad yatra in solidarity with the ongoing protests against the amended citizenship act and NRC.

In a video message, the sitting MLA from Okhla said he will also file his nominations quietly as two major protests - one at Shaheen Bagh and another at Jamia Milia Islamia - are taking place in his constituency.

"I will not take out any road show, bike rally or pad yatra in solidarity with the ongoing protests against the amended citizenship act and NRC," Khan said.

"We will distribute voting slips and appeal to people to cast their votes in favour of their favourite candidate," he added.

Polling will be held on 8 February and the counting of votes will take place on 11 February.

