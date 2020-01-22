Delhi Assembly Election 2020: Important dates, full schedule and voting timings, a quick guide to 8 February polls

Delhi Assembly Election 2020: At least 1,029 candidates have filed 1,528 nominations for the 70 Assembly seats in Delhi, polling for which will be held on 8 February, according to data shared by the poll panel.

On Tuesday, the last day of filing nominations, over 800 nominations were filed for the 70-member Assembly.

"As many as 1,029 candidates, including 187 women, have filed a total of 1,528 nominations," an official from the office of Delhi chief electoral officer said.

This year, Delhi will witness a three-cornered contest between the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Congress.

While the AAP was the first to announce its candidates for all 70 assembly segments on 14 January, the BJP released details of its final list only on Tuesday after announcing the names of 10 more candidates.

In the first list, BJP had released 57 names which included AAP rebel Kapil Mishra and BJP veteran Vijender Gupta. After the second list, the total candidate count of the BJP has now gone up to 67.

In an unusual twist, BJP's age-old ally, Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD), is not contesting along with the saffron party this time. Instead, the BJP has given the remaining three seats to JD (U) and Lok Janshakti Party (LJP).

The Congress has named candidates on 67 seats, with Romesh Sabharwal competing against Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

The Congress ruled the National Capital for three consecutive terms from 1998 to 2013. It is for the first time that it'll go to polls in alliance with another party, Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD).

Model Code of Conduct

The Model Code of Conduct came into effect in Delhi after Chief Election Commissioner Sunil Arora's announcement on 6 January. According to Arora, 90,000 policemen will be deployed for the smooth conducting of Delhi election. There are 13,750 polling stations in Delhi.

Over 1,000 FIRs have so far been registered in connection with various violations since the model code of conduct came into force for the Delhi Assembly polls.

Talking to reporters, Delhi Chief Electoral Officer Ranbir Singh said action had been taken against 2,078 public vehicles, including auto-rickshaws and e-rickshaws, for carrying political messages.

Full schedule of Delhi Assembly Election 2020:

14 January: Election Commission issued election notification

21 January: Last date of filing nominations

22 January: Scrutiny of nominations

24 January: Last date to withdraw nominations

8 February: Voting day

11 February: Final counting of votes

22 February: Term of current Delhi assembly will expire

Voting timings

The voting for 70 seats on 8 February will commence at 7 am and end at 6 pm.

What happened in the last assembly election?

The AAP registered a thumping victory in the 2015 Assembly election bagging 67 seats, leaving the BJP with only three. Congress, which was in power for 15 years in Delhi between 1998 to 2013, failed to get any seat.

Steps to check names on Delhi voters list

Step 1: Visit Delhi's chief election office's official website — ceodelhi.gov.in has a link on its homepage about the electoral roll which was published on 6 January, 2020.

Step 2: Find the list of rolls, which is further sub-divided into two parts — Main Roll and Modification. The Mail Roll is a constituency-wise list of all eligible voters in Delhi. The Modification list comprises names and details of voters who got their details corrected.

Step 3: Both the links (Main Roll and Modification) will take you to a list of constituencies and the various part numbers.

Step 4: When you click on the part number, it will show the constituency details like identification, location, year of revision etc.

Step 5: The said page also comprises the location and photographs of the polling station along with a list of all registered voters there.

