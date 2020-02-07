Delhi Assembly election 2020: Here's a guide on how to check voter list, locate polling station near you, other FAQs

Elections to Delhi’s legislative Assembly are scheduled for tomorrow (8 February) and results will be announced on 11 February. The highly-charged elections to the 70-seat Assembly are a three-way contest between the incumbent Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Indian National Congress (INC).

If you are preparing to vote, here is a quick guide that will answer all your questions:

Can I cast my vote?

You can if your name is on the electoral rolls. Visit the Election Commission website to check. Search for your name by using the Elector’s Photo Identity Card (EPIC) number on your voter ID card.

If you do not have a Voter ID card, you can search by name. Once you locate your name on the rolls, ensure that you note down the booth address, part number and serial number.

Which is my Assembly Constituency?

To find your Assembly constituency, visit this page on the website of the Delhi Election Commission and enter details about your area mentioned in the voter rolls.

Where is my polling booth?

There are 1,3750 dedicated polling booths that have been set up for the Delhi Assembly elections. To locate your polling booth, voters may use the services of the Voter Helpline App developed by the Election Commission.

The voter helpline number 1950 will also help voters locate polling booths. You can call this number after adding the STD code (011 in this case) or get the details by sending an SMS to 1950 with <ECIP011> space <YourEPICNo>

Alternatively, visit the National Voters’ Services Portal at nvsp.in; Choose the ‘Search in Electoral Roll‘ option and fill in the details. Once you have entered the details and clicked Search, the electoral roll will appear together with the mention of your polling booth.

Can I vote if I do not have a Voter ID card?

If your name is absent from the rolls, you will not be able to cast your vote. If your name is present on the electoral rolls (see the first question), you are eligible to vote even if you do not possess a physical voter ID card. Voters without a voter ID card may carry any one of the below mentioned documents or ID to the polling booth to vote:

Passport

Driving License

Service Identity Cards with photograph issued to employees by Central/State Govt PSUs/Public Limited Companies

Passbooks with photograph issued by Bank/Post Office

PAN Card

Smart Card issued by RGI under NPR

MNREGA Job Card

Health Insurance Smart Card issued under the scheme of Ministry of Labour

Pension document with photograph

Authenticated Photo Voter Slip issued by the election machinery

Official identity cards issued to MPs/MLAs/MLCs

Aadhaar Card

How do I know who’s contesting from my constituency?

It is important to be informed about the various contestants and their promises and proposed policies. The list of candidates can be found on the website of the Election Commission.

Websites like MyNeta also provide consolidated information on candidates, along with details such as criminal cases, assets, candidates' electoral history.

What is process inside booth?

The Delhi Assembly elections will see the use of Voter Verifiable Paper Audit Trail (VVPAT) machines. Voters can verify if their vote has been recorded accurately as they will be able to see the name of the candidate for whom they have cast their vote on the VVPAT machine. The screen of the VVPAT machine will show the vote cast for seven seconds before a slip is printed and dropped into the VVPAT’s collection box.

What is Model Code of Conduct?

The Model Code of Conduct (MCC) is a set of instructions announced by the Election Commission of India pertaining to general conduct, campaigning, holding meetings and processions etc. The MCC is to be followed by both political parties and candidates contesting elections.

You can find more details on the MCC on the website of the Delhi Election Commission.

Where can I report any MCC violations?

Citizens can report violations of the Model Code of Conduct by using an exclusive app launched by the Election Commission of India, cVigil. More details on the app can be found here

Violations can also be emailed to complaints@eci.gov.in. Voters can also use the voter helpline 1950 to complain.

Are there facilities for elderly and differently-abled?

Differently-abled voters can vote at regular booths. Signs, help desk, polling booths on the ground floor, ramps, braille ballot guide and braille EVMs, accessible restrooms and drinking water facilities are being put in place by the Election Commission. Sign language interpreters will also be available at polling booths.

This article was first published in Citizen Matters, a civic media website and is republished here with permission. (c) Oorvani Foundation/Open Media Initiative.

