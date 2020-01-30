Delhi Assembly Election 2020, Greater Kailash profile: Muslim, Jat voters to play decisive role as BJP's Shikha Roy faces AAP MLA Saurabh Bhardwaj in ex-saffron bastion

Greater Kailash Assembly Election 2020 | A high-profile constituency of the Delhi Assembly, Greater Kailash is part of the South Delhi Lok Sabha constituency. It will vote on 8 February. The constituency covers the areas of Greater Kailash Enclaves, Chittaranjan Park, Sainik Farms, and Alakananda DDA apartments.

In the upcoming election, Saurabh Bhardwaj of Aam Aadmi Party will seek a third term from the constituency. He will be up against Shikha Roy of BJP and Sukhbir Singh Pawar of Congress.

Here is a brief profile of the constituency:

Constituency Name: Greater Kailash

Constituency Number: 50

District Name: South Delhi

Total Electors: 1,62,072

Female Electors: 74,727

Male Electors: 87,335

Third Gender: 10

Reserved: No

Results in previous elections: Dr VK Malhotra of the BJP was the first MLA from the constituency after its formation in 2008. Since 2013, AAP leader Saurabh Bhardwaj has been representing the seat. Bhardwaj defeated his nearest BJP rival in both 2013 as well as 2015 polls to the Assembly constituency. While the winning margin in the 2013 election was just above 13,000 votes, Bhardwaj won the 2015 polls by over 14,000 votes.

Demographics: Considered a BJP stronghold, Greater Kailash is a mix of affluent and middle-class residences. Being a cosmopolitan area, one will find traders, professionals, and other salaried classes in the constituency. Muslims and Jat voters could prove to be decisive in parts of the constituency.

The constituency comprises areas like Asiad Village Complex, Shahpur Jat, Greater Kailash 1, Zamrudpur, East of Kailash, Kailash Colony, Sant Nagar, Panchsheel Park, Panchsheel Enclave, Masjid Moth, Krishi Vihar, Pamposh Enclave, Chirag Enclave, Savitri Nagar, Sheikh Sarai, Khirki Extension, C.R. Park, Greater Kailash 2 and parts of Kalkaji.

