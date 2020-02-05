Delhi Assembly Election 2020, Ghonda Profile: Close contest looms as Bhisham Singh returns to Congress after being denied BJP ticket; saffron party fields Ajay Mahawar

Ghonda Assembly Elections 2020: The Ghonda Vidhan Sabha constituency in Delhi will see, like many other constituencies of the National Capital that will go to polls on 8 February, a three-cornered fight between the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), Congress, and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

While the seat is held by the AAP's Shri Dutt Sharma, the Congress has fielded BJP turncoat Bhisham Singh. Meanwhile, the saffron party has fielded Ajay Mahawar from the seat.

Singh was a Congress leader and an MLA of the party from the Ghonda seat for two terms between 1998 and 2008, but was expelled from the party in April 2019 for six years on the charges of "anti-party activities", reports said, adding that he had had long-standing differences with the late chief of the party's Delhi unit, Sheila Dikshit.

However, denied a BJP ticket for the 2020 Delhi Assembly polls, Bhisham rejoined the Congress this month and has been fielded from his old constituency.

For the 8 February election, the Congress has fielded 66 candidates for the 70-member House. The Sonia Gandhi-led party has left four seats vacant for its ally, the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD). After drawing a blank in the 2015 Assembly polls, the Congress has established an alliance in Delhi for the first time.

The RJD will contest on four Assembly seats — Burari, Kirari, Uttam Nagar and Palam — that have a sizeable Poorvanchali population, PTI reported.

The electorate of Delhi, which will be voting on 8 February, is made up of 80,55,686 registered male voters, 66,35,635 registered female voters, and 815 registered voters of the third gender. Additionally, 55,823 differently-abled voters are also likely to vote. The electorate also comprises of 489 non-residing voters for the 2020 Assembly polls.

Past election results:

The seat is currently held by Shri Dutt Sharma of the AAP, who has been fielded by the party for the upcoming election. In the 2015 polls, Sharma beat the BJP candidate Sahab Singh Chauhan by receiving 44 percent of the votes.

Chauhan,won the election in the 2008 and 2013 Assembly polls. The saffron party also won the seat in 1993.

Here is a brief description of the Assembly constituency (as of 2015):

Constituency number: 66

Total electors: 2,02,799

Male: 1,11,476

Female: 91,313

Transgender: 10

Voter turnout in last Assembly Election: 66 percent

Polling stations: 173

With inputs from agencies

