Delhi Assembly Elections 2020, Gandhi Nagar profile: Congress veteran Arvinder Singh Lovely seeks to reclaim bastion lost to AAP in 2015

Gandhi Nagar Assembly Elections 2020 | Delhi is all set to go to polls on 8 January, while counting of the 70 Assembly constituencies of the National Capital are slated to be held on 11 January. Gandhi Nagar, under East Delhi, is one of the most congested colonies with a population of around 3.5 lakh. It has one of the highest number of Muslim residents at 22 percent of the total population. The term of Delhi Legislative Assembly 2015 ends on 22 February 2020.

Results in last three years

The Gandhi Nagar Assembly Constituency is currently held by Anil Kumar Bajpai of ruling-Aam Aadmi Party. Bajpai got 45.24 percent of the votes in 2015. In 2013, Arvinder Singh Lovely of the Congress party had retained his seat and won against BJP's Ramesh Chand Jain. In 2008, Lovely beat BJP's Kamal Kumar Jain.

52-year old Congress politician, Lovely was Delhi’s youngest MLA in 1998 when he was 30. Since then, Lovely has won three more Assembly elections. He, however, lost out the seat to Bajpai during the AAP wave in 2015. Lovely is a former President of the Delhi Pradesh Congress Committee.

In the 2020 election, Lovely faces Naveen Choudhary (Deepu) of the AAP, and Bajpai, who has now switched over to the BJP. Choudhary, who will be contesting for the first time on an AAP ticket from the Gandhi Nagar seat in the Delhi Assembly elections 2020, is a social worker.

Following is a brief description of the Assembly constituency (as of 2015):

Constituency number: 61

Total electors: 1,68,775

Male: 1,21,069

Female: 72,982

Others: 2

Voter turnout in last Assembly Election: 66.60%

Polling stations: 149

Major parties in the fray: Congress, AAP, BJP are the main parties in fray from this seat.

Demography: Known for one of Asia’s biggest readymade garments/textile market, Gandhi Nagar is home to traders and businessmen. Moreover, this area also has a sizeable Muslim population as man of the local workforce in the factories are from the community.

