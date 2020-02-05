Delhi Assembly Election 2020, Dwarka profile: AAP fields Vinay Kumar Mishra in posh West Delhi seat after incumbent MLA Adarsh Shashtri joins Congress

Delhi Assembly Election 2020, Dwarka profile: A part of the West Delhi Lok Sabha constituency, the affluent sub-city of Dwarka will go to polls on 8 February. The results of which will be declared on 11 February.

The incumbent AAP is expected to be in a close contest with the BJP and the Congress in this constituency. The contest here has taken an interesting turn, with the incumbent MLA Adarsh Shastri quitting the AAP after being denied a ticket. He will now contest as a Congress candidate against Vinay Kumar Mishra of the AAP and Pradyuman Rajput of the BJP.

Here is a brief profile of Dwarka:

Constituency Name: Dwarka

Constituency Number: 33

District Name: South West

Total Electors: 1,99,223

Female Electors: 86,101

Male Electors: 1,13,115

Third Gender: 7

Reserved: No

Results in previous elections: The constituency came into existence after the delimitation exercise. Veteran Congress leader Mahabal Mishra won the seat in 2008 but, the BJP wrested the seat in the 2009 by-polls. BJP’s Pradyuman Rajput won the 2013 polls but lost in the following elections in 2015 to AAP’s Adarsh Shastri by a massive margin of nearly 40,000 votes.

Demographics: A major sub-city in Delhi, often considered Asia’s largest residential area, Dwarka is one of the most sought-after areas in the city. Its demography is largely cosmopolitan in nature. However, Dwarka, as per media reports, also faces the problem of bad roads, poor street lighting and the lack of security for women.

Located in South-West district of Delhi, Dwarka comes under the West Delhi Lok Sabha constituency. The Scheduled castes (SC) and Scheduled tribes (ST) ratio is 12.64 and 0, respectively of the total population.

