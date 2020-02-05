Delhi Assembly Election 2020, Deoli Profile: AAP renominates incumbent Prakash Jarwal against BJP's Arvind Kumar in SC-reserved constituency

Delhi Assembly Election 2020, Deoli Profile | A reserved seat for the Scheduled Castes, Deoli is known to face severe water supply issues. In fact, after the 2019 poll debacle, chief minister Arvind Kejriwal and a team had visited the constituency and assured people of action on the issue.

This year, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has renominated Prakash Jarwal - a key accused in the 2018 assault against the Delhi chief secretary - for the seat, who will be taking on BJP’s Arvind Kumar and Congress’ Arvinder Singh.

The constituency will vote on 8 February along with 69 other constituencies in the single-phase Delhi Assembly polls. Counting of votes will be conducted on 11 February.

Here is a brief profile of the constituency:

Constituency Name: Deoli

Constituency Number: 47

District Name: South Delhi

Total Electors: 2,02,275

Female Electors: 86,625

Male Electors: 1,15,637

Third Gender: 13

Reserved: Yes, for SC.

Results in previous elections: AAP’s Prakash Jarwal is the incumbent MLA from Deoli. Jarwal was also elected the representative in 2013, when he defeated BJP's Gagan Rana with a margin of over 17,000 votes. Prior to him, Arvinder Singh of the Congress, the son of former home minister Buta Singh, had represented the seat in 2008.

Demographics: Purvanchali migrants form a major portion of the electorate in the constituency. In fact, AAP and BJP have been targeting this section of the society for electoral benefits. The constituency, which houses largely low income localities, consists of Dakshinpuri Extension, Subhash Camp, Madangir village, Sanjay camp, Tigri Extension, and parts of Sangam Vihar.

Located in South district of Delhi, Deoli comes under the South Delhi Lok Sabha constituency. The Scheduled castes (SC) and Scheduled tribes (ST) ratio is 25.6 and 0, respectively of the total population.

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.