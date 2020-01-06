Delhi Assembly Election 2020 Date: Election Commission to announce poll schedule at 3.30 pm today; AAP faces triangular fight with BJP and Congress

Delhi Assembly Election 2020 Date: The Election Commission will announce the poll schedule for Delhi at 3,30 pm on Monday. The commission has convened a press conference at 3.30 pm to announce the election schedule. The term of the 70-member Delhi Assembly is ending on 22 February and a new House has to be constituted before that.

Three parties that are in the fray these elections are the Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party, Bharatiya Janata Party, and the Indian National Congress. Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal-led AAP faces a triangular fight with the BJP and Congress.

The BJP is riding high on the Narendra Modi government's achievements at the Centre, while AAP is confident of sailing through in the elections on the back of work done by the Delhi government in education and health.

The Congress, which ruled the state for 15 years, before being ousted by AAP, is likely to announce its candidate list on 10 January.

