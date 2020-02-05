Delhi Assembly Election 2020, Chhatarpur profile: Gujjar voters to play decisive role as AAP's incumbent Kartar Singh Tanwar to face BJP's Brahm Singh Tanwar

Delhi Assembly Election 2020, Chhatarpur profile: When Chhatarpur constituency, part of South Delhi Lok Sabha constituency, goes to the polls on 8 February, the issues of poor condition of roads, sewerage, inadequate water supply, irregular electricity supply and decongestion are likely to dominate the discourse in the constituency.

The AAP has re-nominated Kartar Singh Tanwar to contest the seat, while Brahm Singh Tanwar will fight on a BJP ticket. The Congress, on the other hand, has fielded Satish Lohia as its candidate.

Here is a brief profile of the constituency:

Constituency Name: Chhatarpur

Constituency Number: 46

District Name: South Delhi

Total Electors: 1,85,092

Female Electors: 76,408

Male Electors: 1,08,679

Third Gender: 5

Reserved: No

Results in previous elections: In 2008 polls, Balram Tanwar of the Congress won the seat. He, however, lost the seat to BJP’s Brahm Singh Tanwar in the 2013 polls. In 2015, Kartar Singh Tanwar of the AAP won the election.

Demographics: This is a Gujjar dominated seat and political parties have in the past fielded candidates from this community to woo the voters. This is a rural seat with a large number of immigrants living in unauthorised colonies. Interestingly, the constituency in the past two elections has seen three-way fight between Tanwars - Balram, Brahm and Kartar. Moreover, all three Tanwars belong to the same clan and a related to each other. Neb Sarai, Sainik Farms, Chhatarpur, Aya Nagar, Mandi Gaon, Sultanpur, Dera Gaon, Bhati Mines, Bhati Kalan, Chandan Hola, Satbari, Rajpur Khurd, DLF farms and Maidan Garhi are some of the areas that come under constituency.

