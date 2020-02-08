BJP mocking me ever since I recited ‘Hanuman Chalisa’, says Arvind Kejriwal; questions saffron party's 'politics'

New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister and AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday alleged that the BJP has been mocking him ever since he recited the 'Hanuman Chalisa' on a TV channel.

Taking to Twitter after casting his vote for the Delhi assembly elections, Kejriwal sought to know what kind of politics the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is doing.

"Ever since I have recited the 'Hanuman Chalisa' on a TV channel, the BJP is constantly mocking me. Yesterday, I went to the Hanuman Temple.

"Today, BJP leaders are saying that the temple has turned impure by his visit. What kind of politics is this? God belongs to all. God blesses everyone, including those in the BJP," Kejriwal tweeted in Hindi.

जब से मैंने एक TV चैनल पे हनुमान चालीसा पढ़ा है, भाजपा वाले लगातार मेरा मज़ाक़ उड़ा रहे हैं। कल मैं हनुमान मंदिर गया।आज भाजपा नेता कह रहे हैं कि मेरे जाने से मंदिर अशुद्ध हो गया। ये कैसी राजनीति है? भगवान तो सभी के हैं। भगवान सभी को आशीर्वाद दें, भाजपा वालों को भी। सबका भला हो — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) February 8, 2020

On Friday, Kejriwal along with his wife offered prayers at the famous Hanuman Temple near Connaught Place.

Earlier this week, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convener had said his reciting the 'Hanuman Chalisa' has hurt leaders of the BJP.

During an election rally in Delhi on 4 February, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had said, "Now Arvind Kejriwal has started reciting the 'Hanuman Chalisa'. In coming days, you will see Owaisi reciting the same. This will certainly happen."

The counting of votes will take place on February 11.

