Delhi Assembly Election 2020, Bijwasan Profile: AAP's BS Joon fielded against BJP's Sat Prakash Rana in incumbent rebel MLA Devinder Sehrawat's constituency

Bijwasan Assembly Elections 2020 | The Jat-dominated Bijwasan, part of the South Delhi Lok Sabha constituency, will witness AAP’s BS Joon contesting against the BJP and Congress.

The constituency, like the rest of Delhi, will vote on 8 February. The constituency consists of parts of Vasant Kunj, Mahipalpur, Rangpuri, Nangal Dewat, Bijwasan, Samalkha, Bamnauli, Kapashera and Shahbad Mohammadpur.

In the upcoming election, AAP candidate Joon will contest against Sat Prakash Rana, the former MLA belonging to the BJP. The Congress has given the ticket to Parveen Rana. The result of the constituency will be declared on 11 February.

Here is brief information about the constituency:

Constituency name: Bijwasan

Constituency number: 36

District name: South West

Total electors: 1,86,529

Female electors: 81,534

Male electors: 1,04,979

Third gender: 16

Reserved: No

Results in previous elections: The Bijwasan constituency came into existence in 2008 after the delimitation exercise. BJP’s Sat Prakash was the MLA from Bijwasan until he lost to Devinder Sehrawat of the AAP in the 2015 polls. Sehrawat later joined the BJP.

In August last year, Delhi Assembly Speaker Ram Niwas Goel had disqualified rebel AAP MLAs Sehrawat and Anil Bajpai under the anti-defection law, after the pair had shared the stage with Delhi BJP leaders during the Lok Sabha election which was held in May 2019.

Both the disqualified MLAs had said that they will move the high court against the disqualification orders, Hindustan Times reported.

Demographics: Jats are largely dominate pockets of Bijwasan. Part of the South Delhi Lok Sabha constituency, caste will play a major role in determining the result in this segment. "It's a misconception that South Delhi is an elite and urbane constituency. The choice of candidates by parties clearly shows that caste plays a decisive role in how people vote," Sanjay Kumar of the Centre for the Study of Developing Societies (CSDS) told Mail Today.

