Delhi Assembly Election 2020, Badarpur profile: AAP dumps sitting MLA, fields Gujjar strongman Ram Singh Netaji against BJP's Ramveer Singh Bidhuri

Badarpur Assembly Election 2020 | Among the few constituencies in Delhi where the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chose to field a fresh face despite having won the seat in the 2015 election, the Badarpur Assembly constituency is likely to see a bipolar contest between the ruling AAP and challenger the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

In an interesting development, the AAP has denied the ticket to incumbent ND Sharma and given it to local strongman and former Congress leader Ram Singh Netaji. On the other hand, the saffron party has nominated Ramveer Singh Bidhuri, a known rival of Netaji. Meanwhile, Sharma will contest on a Bahujan Samaj Party ticket. The largely rural constituency of Badarpur goes to the polls on 8 February.

Here's a brief profile of the constituency:

Constituency Name: Badarpur

Constituency Number: 53

District Name: South Delhi

Total Electors: 2,60,887

Female Electors: 1,07,522

Male Electors: 1,53,329

Third Gender: 36

Reserved: No

Results in previous elections: Ramvir Singh Bidhuri of the BJP won the seat in the 2013 Assembly election defeating Congress’ Netaji by over 12,000 votes. However, he lost to Sharma of the AAP by a margin of over 46,000 votes in the 2015 Assembly election.

Demographics: Gujjars are a dominant vote bank in Badarpur constituency, which is a predominantly rural area. The Gujjar voters in the constituency also tend to vote along caste lines as per reports. However, with the BJP and AAP fielding Gujjar candidates, it would be interesting to see how much the Gujjar vote would split in the upcoming election. Moreover, the lack of basic amenities like potable water, sewer, open drains and roads are likely to take centre stage in the polls.

