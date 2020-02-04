Delhi Assembly Election 2020, Babarpur profile: AAP's Gopal Rai seeks to retain constituency with sizeable Muslim population

Delhi Assembly Election 2020, Babarpur profile | The Babarpur Assembly constituency in Delhi will vote on 8 February along with 69 other constituencies in the single-phase Assembly polls to be held in the National Capital. Counting of votes will be conducted on 11 February. The Babarpur Assembly constituency, a home to rural and urban sections, including Balbir Nagar, Chhajjupur, Ghonda Extn, Harijan Basti, Indira Niketan, Janta Mazdoor Colony, Kabir Nagar, Kardam Puri, Maujpur, New Jafrabad, North Ghonda and Yamuna Vihar, had elected BJP four of the five times between 1993 and 2013. However, things took a turn when AAP entered the fray.

Results in the last three elections

Senior AAP leader and Delhi Cabinet minister Gopal Rai represents the seat, which he won in 2015 after defeating the sitting BJP MLA Naresh Gaur by a margin of almost 36,000 votes.

However, Rai could not win in 2013 even when the party bagged 28 seats and formed a government for 49 days with help from the Congress. Rai, who came third in 2013 with just 22.37 percent votes, became the MLA from the seat when he bagged 59.14 percent votes in 2015.

Gaur had won from the seat in the 2013 and 2008 polls, defeating Congress’ Zakir Khan and BSP’s Haji Dilshad Ali respectively.

This year, AAP's Rai is again in a direct contest with Gaur, while Congress has fielded Anveeksha Tripathi Jain as its candidates.

Demography

Babarpur Assembly constituency is situated in the region of North Shahdara of Delhi and in the North East Delhi district. It has a considerable Muslim population – between 30 to 40 percent.

Many manufacturing units, including illegal ones, operate in the industrial pockets of Babarpur. The area has sanitation issues, with open, garbage-filled and stagnated drains becoming a persistent woe for residents. The government started a sewage management project in Babarpur recently. The area also saw the opening of two mohalla clinics and installation of CCTV cameras last year.

In June last year, a Delhi court framed charges of rioting, unlawful assembly, murder, disappearance of evidence, mischief, dacoity, murder and conspiracy against 12 persons accused in the 1984 anti-Sikh riots case in the Babarpur area in northeast Delhi, where seven persons died.

Following is a brief description of the Assembly constituency (as of 2015):

Constituency number: 67

Total electors: 1,92,358

Male: 1,05,238

Female: 87,092

Transgender: 28

Voter turnout in last Assembly Election: 66.99 percent

Polling stations: 153

Major parties in the fray: AAP. BJP, Congress, Bahujan Samaj Party, Shiromani Akali Dal

A total of 1.46 crore voters can exercise their franchise in the upcoming Delhi Assembly elections, according to the final electoral list for Delhi published on 5 January, on the day the election dates were announced. The number of service voters are 11,556. Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Delhi Ranbir Singh said the final publication of voters list shows there are total 1,46,92,136 voters in Delhi, including 80.55 lakh males and 66.35 lakh females.

A new concept of absentee voters, enabling those voters to take part in polls who are not able to come to polling stations due to physical circumstances or unavoidable reasons, has been introduced. Disabled persons and senior citizens above 80 years can either vote in person or vote through postal ballot. About 90,000 officials will be deployed for the conduct of elections and the number of polling booths in 2019 were 13,750. Out of the 70 Assembly constituencies in the state, 12 are reserved for Scheduled Castes and none are reserved for Scheduled Tribes.

