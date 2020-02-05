Delhi Assembly Election 2020, Arvinder Singh Lovely profile: Popular Sikh face of Congress party and ex-state party chief to contest from Gandhi Nagar seat

A popular Sikh face of the Congress party, Arvinder Singh Lovely will be contesting from the Gandhi Nagar constituency in East Delhi for the upcoming Delhi elections. A graduate of Delhi’s Khalsa College, Lovely was elected to head his college’s student union. In 1990, he was elected as the General Secretary of the Delhi Pradesh Youth Congress. Later, Lovely served as the General Secretary of the National Student Union of India between 1992 and 1996.

In the 1998 elections, he was elected to the Delhi Legislative Assembly from Gandhi Nagar. Aged just 30, he became the youngest member of the 70-member House. He continued to win from the same constituency in the 2003, 2008 and 2013 Assembly elections respectively.

Between 2008 and 2013, he served as the minister of education, urban development, revenue, transport and languages in the last Sheila Dikshit-led government. As a high profile minister, Lovely spearheaded the introduction of the points system in school admissions in a bid to curb corruption. He is also reported to have regularised several colonies in Delhi, which benefited many lower-income residents. As the transport minister in 2010, he announced the phasing out of the killer blueline buses and the introduction of low floor buses.

Lovely, who has previously served as the Delhi Congress chief, left the party and joined the BJP in 2017 amid internal tussle in the party. He was replaced by former Union minister Ajay Maken. However, he rejoined the party a year later, claiming that he felt like an “ideological misfit” in the BJP.

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.