Delhi Assembly Election 2020, Ambedkar Nagar profile: AAP renominates MLA Ajay Dutt against BJP's Khushi Ram, Congress candidate Yaduraj Chaudhary

Ambedkar Nagar Assembly Election 2020 | The Aam Aadmi Party has renominated incumbent MLA Ajay Dutt in Ambedkar Nagar Assembly constituency reserved under Scheduled Caste.

Khushi Ram of the BJP and Yaduraj Chaudhary of the Congress are also in the fray to wrest the seat from the AAP. Part of the South Delhi Lok Sabha seat, the constituency will vote on 8 February, whereas, counting of votes will take place on 11 February. The Assembly seat is part of South Delhi Lok Sabha constituency.

Here's a brief profile of the constituency:

Constituency Name: Ambedkar Nagar

Constituency Number: 48

District Name: South Delhi

Total Electors: 1,39,676

Female Electors: 63,436

Male Electors: 76233

Third Gender: 7

Reserved: Yes, under the Scheduled Caste category.

Results in previous elections: Former speaker of the Delhi Assembly, Prem Singh used to be the strongman from Ambedkar Nagar. Singh won the seat for four consecutive terms between 1993 and 2008 before losing the seat to AAP’s Ashok Kumar Chauhan in the 2013 polls. In 2015, the party retained the seat under Ajay Dutt, who defeated Chauhan — then a BJP candidate — by over 42,000 votes.

Demographics: Ambedkar Nagar has at least 30 percent of its electorate belonging to the Scheduled Castes.

