Delhi Assembly Election 2020, Alka Lamba profile: Former AAP MLA, now Congress's candidate seeks re-election from Chandni Chowk seat

Alka Lamba, who made a “Ghar Wapsi” into the Congress after five years, will contest from the high-profile Chandni Chowk Assembly constituency. Lamba was previously representing the constituency in the Assembly between 2015 and September 2019, when she was disqualified under the anti-defection law.

Lamba had a two-decade-long association with the Congress party before she switched over to the newly formed Aam Aadmi Party in December 2014 but later changed back to the Congress side. As a Congresswoman, Lamba served as the president of the Delhi University Students’ Union, national president of the National Students’ Union of India (NSUI), the student wing of the Congress, general secretary of the Delhi Pradesh Congress Committee, and secretary of the All India Congress Committee.

An alumnus of St Stephen’s College, Lamba’s first taste of electoral politics was during the 2003 Assembly polls when she contested against Madan Lal Khurana but lost. Lamba is reportedly passionate about issues relating to women empowerment, human rights and sustainable development and has spoken extensively on them. In 2006, she was also appointed as the vice-chairperson of the National Institute of Public Cooperation and Child Development, an autonomous body of the Women and Child Development ministry.

After joining the AAP, she was given the ticket to contest from Chandni Chowk, which she won by a margin of over 18,000 votes. A few months after the election, she found herself in a controversy when she was charged with vandalism and destruction of property after a shop owner allegedly threw a stone at her. Lamba was also in the line of fire during the 2012 Guwahati molestation case when she identified the name of the victim to the media. Consequently, she was removed as a member of the fact-finding team that probed the incident.

Since the beginning of 2019, Lamba was embroiled in a bitter spat with the AAP top brass over several issues. From opposing the resolution to withdraw the Bharat Ratna to former prime minister Rajiv Gandhi, refusing to campaign for the party in the Lok Sabha elections to seeking accountability from the party after its humiliating loss, Lamba had several run-ins with the party bosses. In September 2019, she finally quit the party citing continuing disrespect for her and joined the Congress party.

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.