Delhi Election 2020: National Capital needs govt with a vision of sustainable development to tackle air pollution crisis

In 2014, when the World Health Organisation declared Delhi the world’s most polluted city, the National Capital became the face of air pollution for India. Since then, Delhi has been branded as a “gas chamber” by its own ruling government.

Courts have called out the Delhi government for “committing genocide” for allowing a public health emergency of such mass scale. Every year since then, from Diwali and stubble-burning season till the end of winter, politicians announce a slew of measures which fail to address the root cause of the problem.

In November 2019, Delhi government had to declare a public health emergency despite an announcement of 25 percent reduction in air pollution just weeks earlier.

While the government is taking measures, there is another stakeholder whose participation in this entire debate is crucial. According to Lancet Planetary Health, toxic air claimed 1.24 million lives in 2017 in India. That’s equivalent to 12.5 pecent of total deaths recorded in the country that year.

Air pollution is a collective fight, and therefore public engagement is paramount. In view of the same, United Residents Joint Action (URJA), the apex body of 2,500 residential welfare associations in the capital, spearheaded this dialogue for the upcoming Assembly elections in Delhi.

In the lead-up to Delhi elections, URJA released the ‘People’s Green Manifesto 2020’, which presented 10 key demands of Delhiites to manage air, water and solid waste pollution in a manner that will make the city resource-wise and sustainable by 2025.

The citizens' manifesto provides solutions, roadmap and time-bound targets to achieve demands such as 65 percent reduction in air pollution levels by 2025 to meet the national standards for safeguarding public health, 100 percent clean energy for all by 2050, with 25 percent by 2025, public transport for at least 80 percent of Delhi’s population, promote electric mobility with 50 percent EVs in new vehicle registrations by 2025, zero waste to landfills by 2025 and a common regional minimum air-shed programme in consultation with NCR states, among others. It is the first time ever that pollution has figured so prominently in citizen demands for Delhi elections.

While there’s hope that political parties will take note of these public demands, the buck stops at governance which focuses on accountability, review and transparency. These three are the pillars of a democratic government and the People’s Green Manifesto focuses on all as a running theme.

The new Delhi government should commit to local area planning and citizen monitoring to ensure government policies are relevant and implemented and government representatives are accessible to citizens.

Another proposed mechanism relates to the setting up of an ombudsman body of eminent citizens as an independent public grievance redressal mechanism to maintain citizen and government engagement and transparency.

Establishing a public information and feedback mechanism between people and government before plans are implemented will ensure a successful collaboration with ownership.

BJP’s Delhi Sankalp Patra, which was released last week, proves that political parties are taking note that pollution cannot be ignored. The promise of “swachh Delhi sundar Delhi” to provide a pollution-free city is a glittering start, but BJP’s reliance on large-scale and expensive air purification equipment as a solution makes the shine fade.

While Indian National Congress has shown great commitment by promising 25 percent of the budget and a separate manifesto to environment, the ruling Aam Aadmi Party has left Delhiites wanting with a vague promise of reducing two-thirds of pollution in the city in their 10 Promises Guarantee Card. AAP failed to make any mention of pollution as a keyword in their detailed manifesto which was released on 4 April.

Delhi’s ‘airpocalypse’ needs serious scientific effort to reduce emissions from the neighbouring thermal power plants, industrial air and water effluents, a strategic transport management plan which incorporates public transport, shift to e-mobility, policies to discourage public from owning multiple four-wheelers. India’s growth aspirations are hollow if the National Capital is sitting on mountains of garbage within the city limits, which is not only poisoning groundwater reserves, but also polluting the air.

Pollution has emerged as the biggest challenge of our time and a government that cares for the most vulnerable and the least equipped to protect themselves will lead the way to the Assembly. The spirit of one for all and all for one is of greatest urgency and relevance today that is also embodied in the People’s Green Manifesto 2020.

Time for promising beginnings and political acknowledgments of issues like pollution is past.

Delhi demands a government with a vision of sustainable development and growth for the National Capital

Issues People’s Green Manifesto Aam Aadmi Party Bharatiya Janata Party Indian National Congress Protect citizens from pollution and risks • Ensure 65% reduction in air pollution• Ensure air pollution doesn’t reach severe level in 2020 • Ward-level healthcare facilities for population vulnerable to pollution Pollution-free Delhi

At least 3 times reduction in air pollution

Affordable and accessible health care for every household through modern hospitals and Mohalla clinics Healthcare services from government hospitals for environmental illnesses

Environmental health courses in schools and colleges will help build awareness

Reliance on large-scale and expensive air purification equipment whose effectiveness is not proven

Barriers in schools for air pollution which are untested for effectiveness

All street light poles to have pollution monitoring equipment Allocated 25% of Delhi’s budget to fight pollution

Strengthen Delhi Pollution Control Committee with staff, equipment, training and funds for adhering to global best practices in pollution control and reduction

Clear and coordinated instructions to local area administration

Follow guidelines of EPCA set up by Supreme Court in reducing pollution

Students will be encouraged to volunteer as Environment Ambassadors 100% Clean Electricity for All • 24×7 supply and usage-based pricing• Legislations for clean electricity • Cleaner conventional electricity in the interim • 25% pollution-free electricity by 2025 24×7 electricity supply to all, with 200 units of free supply

Underground cabling for electricity to every household Solar energy promotion without targets and mention of storage systems

Pursuit of electricity self-sufficiency without clarity on energy source

Promise of reliable & smart electricity grid (will impact use of diesel generators) Cash rebate to households conserving electricity and assured connection to each building

Rooftop solar promotion without targets Public Transport for 80% population • Deploy 15,000 buses by 2025; Remove old buses from the fleet• Reduce pricing of public transport to shift commuters from private vehicles • Every neighborhood or commercial to be aided with fast & last mile connectivity to public • transport stations • Integrate all modes of public transport under one authority for coordinated planning • Pricing cheaper than private vehicle per km & introduce common smart card across all modes of public transport • Create commuter government review committee • Ensure public safety Largest and most affordable public transport system

More than 11,000 buses and over 500km of metro line

Free bus service facility for female passengers and students Increase in buses by 10,000 units, expedited completion of metro lines and new metro/train services in Delhi & NCR

Review of bus routes and increase in all feeder services including e-rickshaws/ auto-rickshaws for connectivity Public transport will be developed to seamlessly carry 80% of the population

Unified Metropolitan Transport Authority for coordinated planning all modes of transport

Review of bus routes & numbers for easy access to commuters, procuring 15000 buses

Every residential/ commercial area to be within walking distance of public transport or on-call e-rickshaws for first/last mile connectivity

Footpaths, lifts, escalators and inter-mode connectivity to public transport

Commuter-government committee to review the quality and utility of public transport and first/last mile connectivity Decongest Delhi • Ensure adequacy of public transport with 80% of trips to be through public transport• Parking space management by RWAs and market association • Private ownership vehicle to reduce by 2025 • Scientific approach to design/ retrofitting of new/existing parking places • Adjust road design to incentivize public & nonmotorized transport, & make it pedestrian friendly • Comprehensive Mobility Plan to move maximum people rather than vehicles No promises Dedicated cycle ways that will help 35% cycle-owner population of Delhi

Multi-storey parking spaces; not clarified if it is for public transport or private vehicles. (EPCA recommends to reduce private vehicles rather than increase parking space for the)

New scheme to build flyovers for de-congestion when Delhi ranks 8th in the world on congestion index with over 70 existing flyovers

Safety of citizens in public areas, public transport and dark areas that will help to reduce private vehicle use Air-conditioned buses to shift public from private vehicles

Cycling tracks designed as per global standards where feasible

Adjustment to road design to incentivise public and non-motorised transport over private vehicles and reduce congestion

Strengthening of current parking policy and immediate implementation with transparency

Roadmap to achieve negative growth rate in private 4-wheeler vehicle ownership by 2025 Clean & smart 21st century vehicles • 50% of EV in new vehicle registration by 2025• All new government vehicles procured to be electric from 2020 • City-wide charging services and battery handling service • Incentives for EV owners • Regulators to enable DISCOMS, small and large vendors to offer battery recharge points • Used battery replacement centres in every assembly area for recycling/safe handling Delhi’s Electric Vehicles Policy launched in December 2019 to achieve 25% share for EVs in new registrations by 2023

System of fee and rebate to facilitate transition from conventional vehicles to electric Incentives to electric vehicles & set-up of charging stations without targets

Efforts to reduce use of petrol & diesel vehicles without clear steps & targets

Increase in CNG stations Entire 1100 crore ECC fund will be spent to make Delhi the EV city of India through Delhi Electric Vehicles Initiative (DEVI)

15,000 electric zero pollution buses will replace existing buses in phased manner

1000 or more charging stations in dispersed locations from DISCOMs, vendors, etc

Financial incentives for EVs to compete with conventional vehicles will help 6/10 buyers willing to switch to EVs as per Deloitte survey

All government vehicle procurement from 2021 being electric will lead the transition

Increase in ambition of Delhi’s EV policy to 50% for all new vehicle registrations in 2025 in order to reduce pollution

Incentives & dedicated infrastructure to large fleet owners to procure/convert to EVs

Local centres for batteries will be set up

Overhaul of PUC system to test all vehicles on real-world driving emissions for all key pollutants will curtail pollution Roadmap for zero waste Delhi • Zero waste system for the city• Ward level plan for waste management with local targets for waste segregation at source, collection and disposal • All government building to be zero waste • Local waste management with public knowledge Clean and shining Delhi – Freedom from garbage and debris dumps for a clean and beautiful city Cooperation with RWAs to convert biodegradable waste into compost for parks

Wealth and resource creation from landfills of Gazipur, Bhalswa, Okhla and removal of heaps of garbage (without mentioning specific technology or end output which determines reduction or addition to pollution)

Piped cooking gas to households will avoid burning of biomass State government offices to lead the city by generating Zero Waste by 2025

Incentives & guidelines for large institutions & companies to generate Zero Waste by 2025

Campaign to ensure 100% segregation at household level in 2 years

Bio-methanation plants at vegetable & fruit wholesale markets and large institutions Water security for all • Ward level planning for wastewater recycling and ground water recharge• System for zero wastewater loss and 100% rainwater recharge • Create groundwater sanctuaries & decentralized water reservoirs • Hefty penalty on for carrier on water transit loss and blackmarketing Tap water in every household

24 hour clean water supply to every household

20,000 litres of water free every month to households None mentioned None mentioned Humane approach to city’s water bodies • Dismantle defunct ITO barrage gates to enable free flow of river Yamuna• Implement NGT orders for clean river water • Najafargh drain to be revived • Ensure proper functioning of all STPs & ETPs • Restore hygiene in flood plains & storm water drains with access to citizen for walkways, cycle track, leisure Yamuna river will flow clean and uninterrupted

Sewage network in unauthorized colonies being regularized None mentioned None mentioned Green, dust-free walkable city • Protect, rejuvenate and build urban forests, greenbelts and wildlife sanctuary• No felling of trees for infrastructure projects • Develop Ecology Masterplan for 2025 & 2041 • Establish a Walkway & Pedestrian Authority • Deploy road-dust cleaner More than 2 crore trees will be planted to make Delhi green Green pedestrian walkways, convenient footpaths and foot-over bridges, though FOBs need to be last option amongst all road crossings

Conservation of all forest lands, ridge areas and increase in green cover with fruitbearing/ medicinal trees

Central government policies implementation, mechanized sweeping and water sprinkling (which suppresses dust temporarily with heavy consumption of diesel & water without solving the problem) Increase green cover to 30% of Delhi’s area

Legislation amendment to not allow treefelling for infrastructure projects

50 lakh trees planted every year with quarterly reporting on survival rates

Build, conserve and rejuvenate urban forests, sanctuaries, greenbelts and parks

Financial incentives for large campuses and farmers to adopt urban agro-forestry

Wide and paved footpaths on roads without them currently and cycling tracks where feasible

Sensor-based technologies for immediate alert when dust levels go high and daily reporting

Digital map of areas in Delhi’s air-shed with harmful dust and management work-plan

Enforcement of rule to keep dug-up spaces covered always and avoid repeated digging Delhi and neighbours tackling pollution together • Regional common minimum air-shed programme by neighboring states• Coordination with thermal power plants in the air-shed for emission norms compliance • Regional shared water resources program for water quality, flow and contamination management • Inter-state coordination mechanism at the level of chief secretaries for swift decision making No promises No promises Inter-state coordination mechanism at the level of Chief Secretaries of NCT Delhi, Haryana, Punjab, UP, Rajasthan, and Uttarakhand for a Regional Common Minimum Air-shed Program on air pollution action plans enforcement

NCRPB to effect convergence in economic, infrastructure and social development for transport, roads, electricity, industries, land use, forests, etc.

Source: URJA

This article was first published in Citizen Matters, a civic media website and is republished here with permission. (c) Oorvani Foundation/Open Media Initiative.

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.