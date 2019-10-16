Maharashtra Assembly Election 2019, Deglur profile: Shiv Sena's Subash Sabne faces Congress' Raosaheb Antapurkar in Nanded district' lone reserved seat

Deglur Assembly Election 2019| The Election Commission of India (ECI) announced the dates for the Maharashtra and Haryana Assembly elections. Voting for the 288-member Assembly will be held on 21 October in a single phase. The counting of votes and final results will be declared on 24 October, authorities said. The term of the Devendra Fadnavis-led current Maharashtra Assembly will end on 9 November.

The notification and nomination process for the Assembly election was issued on 27 September. Candidates filed their nominations latest by 4 October. The scrutiny of nomination papers was done on 5 October and the last date to withdraw candidature from the electoral battle was 7 October. A total of 95,473 polling stations will be set up for over 8.95 crore voters in Maharashtra.

There is one reserved seat under the Scheduled Caste category in the Nanded district — Deglur (SC).

Constituency Name—Deglur

Constituency Number— 90

District—Nanded

Total Electors—291474

Female Electors—140981

Male Electors—150489

Third Gender – 4

Reserved— Yes (SC)

Results in previous elections: In 2009, Antapurkar Raosaheb Jayvanta of Congress party won receiving a total of 64,409 votes against Shiv Sena candidate Subash Pirajirao Sabne who managed 58,398 votes in the election. In 2014, Shiv Sena's Subash Pirajirao Sabne won the constituency reserved under SC category receiving a total of 66,852 votes against Congress' Antapurkar who received 58,204 votes in the election.

In 2019, Shiv Sena's Subash Pirajirao Sabne is up against Congress candidate Antapurkar Raosaheb Jayvanta. Also in the fray are Savitribai Shrihari Kamble of Bahujan Samaj Party, Ramchandra Gangaram Bharande of the Vanchit Bahujan Aaghadi and Vimal Baburao Waghmare of the National Socialist Party (U), among others.

Demographics – Deglur Assembly constituency is reserved under SC category and falls in the Nanded district of the Marathwada region.