'Deepest respect for your decision': Priyanka Gandhi lauds Rahul for resigining as Congress chief, says 'few have the courage'

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi on Thursday tweeted in support of her brother Rahul's decision to step down as the party's president, which he formalised through a statement on Wednesday. "Few have the courage that you do, @rahulgandhi. Deepest respect for your decision," Priyanka wrote on Twitter.

Rahul officially resigned as from the post of the Congress chief after almost two years — he had taken up the responsibility in 2017 — saying that accountability was "critical for the future growth" of the party. "It is for this reason that I have resigned as Congress President," he said in his resignation letter.

"Many of my colleagues suggested that I nominate the next Congress president. While it is important for someone new to lead our party, it would not be correct for me to select that person," he added.

It is an honour for me to serve the Congress Party, whose values and ideals have served as the lifeblood of our beautiful nation. I owe the country and my organisation a debt of tremendous gratitude and love. Jai Hind 🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/WWGYt5YG4V — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) July 3, 2019

According to party sources, the constitution of the Congress directs the senior-most general secretary to take charge as the president in-charge until the Congress Working Committee (CWC) appoints an interim president. Sources also said that the next step will be an election for the president's post.

READ: Motilal Vora, Sushil Kumar Shinde, Mallikarjun Kharge among frontrunners for Congress president post

Taking moral responsibility for the party's poor performance in the Lok Sabha elections, Rahul resigned as Congress president at a CWC meeting on 25 May, two days after the results were declared. The party won 52 seats in the Lok Sabha election.

The CWC had rejected his resignation and authorised him to initiate changes in the party in order to revamp and restructure it at all levels. Congress leaders at various levels had been appealing to Rahul to take back his resignation but he had not been willing to relent.

With inputs from agencies

