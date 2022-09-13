'Day I come to fight, only one will be left': Rajasthan minister attacks Sachin Pilot after shoes hurled at him

On Monday, when Rajasthan Sports Minister Ashok Chandna was reading a message from Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, he was heckled by people gathered there. They also raised 'Sachin Pilot zindabad' slogans during his address

New Delhi: Shoes and slippers were hurled at Rajasthan sports minister Ashok Chandna on Monday allegedly by the supporters of Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot at a mass meeting attended by both BJP and Congress leaders.

According to reports, Rajasthan minister Shakuntala Rawat was also heckled at the programme to mark the asthi-visarjan (immersion of ashes) programme of late Gurjar leader Kirori Singh Bainsla in Ajmer.

According to a report by The Indian Express, Chandna, who was reading a message from Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, was heckled by people gathered there. People also raised “Sachin Pilot zindabad” slogans during his address and eventually, the Rajasthan minister had to stop his address midway.

After the event, Chandna took to Twitter and said that he witnessed something unbelievable when people clapped and cheered for Rajendra Rathore, “who was part of the cabinet that gave the orders for killing 72 martyrs”, while “shoes were hurled on those whose family members went to jail” during the reservation agitation.

#WATCH | Ajmer, Rajasthan: Shoes & slippers were allegedly thrown by miscreants in crowds as chants of Sachin pilot emerged during a program of Rajasthan Sports minister Ashok Chandna (12.09) pic.twitter.com/j0NWi7mZUT — ANI (@ANI) September 13, 2022

He further said that people should have atleast taken care of the families of the martyrs who were sitting on the platform on which the shoes were thrown. "Only time will tell how far the people who tarnish the last memory of Colonel Saheb will go," he added.

In another tweet, Chandna said: "If Sachin Pilot wants to become the chief minister by hurling shoes at me, then he should do so quickly because I am not in the mood to fight today. The day I come to fight, only one will be left, and I don’t want this."

Notably, BJP MP and Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, BJP state president Satish Poonia, Congress MLA and industries minister Shakuntala Rawat were among others present in the meeting.

However, Pilot, who also belongs to the Gurjar community, did not attend the event. As soon as Congress leaders got on the dais, Pilot's supporters in the crowd, upset over the former deputy chief minister allegedly not being invited to the programme, started hooting and raising.

Police was called in to control the situation.

With inputs from agencies

