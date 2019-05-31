Day after taking over as Andhra CM, Jagan Mohan Reddy says he will ensure country looks up to state for good governance

Amaravati: Newly elected Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy on Friday said that the mandate given by the state's voters has put a huge responsibility on him.

"This mandate has put upon me a huge responsibility. I will bring upon good governance that will make the nation stand and look up to Andhra Pradesh," said Jagan in a tweet.

Assuring voters that he will live up to their expectations, the YSRCP chief said, "I thank God and each one of you for this unprecedented victory. I will live up to your expectations." Succeeding the TDP government led by N Chandrababu Naidu, Jagan took oath as Chief Minister on Thursday.

Mauling the ruling TDP whose tally dropped from 102 seats in 2014 elections to a mere 23, Jagan-led YSR Congress got an absolute majority in the 175-member Assembly by winning 151 seats.

Likewise in the Lok Sabha elections, Jagan's party bagged 22 seats out of the state's 25 with the rest three going to the TDP.