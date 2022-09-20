New Delhi: A day after Mamata Banerjee said that she doesn’t believe that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is behind the alleged excesses of the CBI and ED against the political rivals, the BJP on Tuesday lashed out at the West Bengal Chief Minister saying that no one in the saffron party, and most certainly the PM, needs any validation from her and that she should account for the loot in her state.

“No one in the BJP, and most certainly the PM, needs any validation from Mamata Banerjee,” tweeted BJP IT cell chief Amit Malviya.

“Her entire Govt, top ministers, party office bearers and immediate family is under the radar of central agencies, because the Courts ordered investigation. She must account for the loot…,” he added.

No one in the BJP, and most certainly the PM, needs any validation from Mamata Banerjee. Her entire Govt, top ministers, party office bearers and immediate family is under the radar of central agencies, because the Courts ordered investigation. She must account for the loot… — Amit Malviya (@amitmalviya) September 20, 2022

Banerjee on Monday sought to insulate PM Modi from allegations of misuse of central agencies by the BJP-led Centre against political rivals by saying she doesn’t believe that the PM is behind the alleged excesses of CBI and ED.

The chief minister, who has been a voracious critic of the Narendra Modi government since 2014, blamed a section of the BJP leaders for misusing the central agencies to serve their interests.

While speaking on a resolution in the Assembly against the “excesses” of the central probe agencies, Banerjee, also the Trinamool Congress supremo, urged the Prime Minister to ensure that the functioning of the Union government and the interests of his party do not get mixed up.

The CBI, which used “to report to the Prime Minister’s Office is now under the jurisdiction of the Union Home Ministry”, claimed the feisty TMC boss, who had earlier blamed Modi for unleashing CBI and ED against political opponents.

Referring to state BJP leaders, Banerjee wondered why they are meeting CBI officers at their office often.

The chief minister claimed that businessmen are leaving the country as they are being hounded by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) and the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

“The Prime Minister must look into the excesses of central agencies. The Prime Minister must ensure that the functioning of the Union government and the interests of his party do not get mixed up,” she said.

Alleging that Leader of the Opposition Suvendu Adhikari and some other central BJP leaders are hatching a plot to harass TMC leaders, Banerjee wondered why the CBI or ED never summons him, who too has graft cases against him.

The BJP said such a resolution against the CBI and ED is against the rules and regulations of the Assembly.

The resolution was passed through division, with 189 voting in favour of it and 69 against it.

Central agencies such as CBI and ED are probing into several cases in the state, in which senior TMC leaders are accused.

“The present Union government is behaving in a dictatorial way. This resolution is not against anyone in particular but against the biased functioning of the central agencies. (It appears) that all opposition leaders, including TMC leaders, are thieves and BJP leaders, those who have joined from other parties, have become saints,” she said.

The Trinamool Congress’ (TMC) All India General Secretary Abhishek Banerjee – usually one of the harshest critic of PM Modi – has mellowed down in his attacks against the PM in recent times.

He slammed Union Home Minister Amit Shah after a lengthy interrogation by the ED in connection with the coal scam case. However, never uttered PM Modi’s name.

With inputs from agencies

