Day after exit polls predicted BJP win in UP, Akhilesh and Mayawati meet in Lucknow to step up alliance efforts

Lucknow: Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) supremo Mayawati and Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav met in Lucknow on Monday after exit poll projections that the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) is all set to form the government again at the Centre.

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav leaves after meeting BSP Chief Mayawati at her residence in Lucknow. pic.twitter.com/j76Ut5MqBJ — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) May 20, 2019

Yadav, who had formed a coalition with the BSP and the Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) to take on the BJP in the ensuing 2019 general elections, drove to the residence of the BSP supremo.

Details of what transpired between the two top leaders from Uttar Pradesh was not known immediately.

On the other side, Andhra Pradesh chief minister N Chandrababu Naidu is scheduled to meet West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday as part of his efforts to unite opposition parties against the BJP ahead of the Lok Sabha election results on 23 May.

"Naidu will hold a meeting with Mamata Banerjee at West Bengal secretariat this afternoon. Both will hold talks on the strategies of the 'mahagatbandhan' (grand alliance)," a highly placed source said.

During his interaction with Mamata, Naidu is expected to brief her about his meetings with all political leaders in New Delhi over the weekend, the source said.

Your guide to the latest election news, analysis, commentary, live updates and schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on firstpost.com/elections. Follow us on Twitter and Instagram or like our Facebook page for updates from all 543 constituencies for the upcoming general elections.