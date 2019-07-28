Day after criticising Mamata Banerjee for 'appeasement', outgoing West Bengal governor claims his statement was misinterpreted

A day after outgoing West Bengal governor Keshari Nath Tripathi criticised the state's chief minister Mamata Banerjee for her "policy of appeasement", he said that his statements were misinterpreted.

Speaking to reporters on Saturday evening, Tripathi said, "I had praised (Banerjee) also; why is that part ignored? I had said she has got a vision and has the power to implement her decisions."

Commenting on the law and order situation, Tripathi said, "We should maintain law and order. Why should people be ashamed of realising the actual position?"

Earlier, in an interview to PTI, he had said, "Her (Banerjee's ) policy of appeasement has the effect of adversely affecting societal harmony... I think she should look at every citizen equally. I believe that every citizen of West Bengal should be dealt with equally without discrimination."

Asked whether he saw any discrimination in West Bengal, 85-year-old Tripathi had said, "Discrimination is apparent. Her (Banerjee) statements show the discrimination."

He had also expressed concern on violence in the state, saying the law and order situation should be improved.

"I think a lot of improvement is required in the law and order situation. I do not know why people are adopting violence. There may be a political reason, a communal reason or influx of Bangladeshis and Rohingyas or several other causes," he said.

On whether he felt the current law and order situation in West Bengal could warrant imposition of President's Rule, Tripathi refrained from giving a direct reply in the interview to PTI.

"President's Rule can be imposed under certain circumstances which have been mentioned in some judgments of the Supreme Court...Law and order is a state subject. So, mere deterioration of the law and order situation may by itself not be sufficient for imposition of President's Rule," he said.

If there are instances where the government is not working in accordance with the Constitution, then President's rule can be imposed, he added.

Tripathi and Banerjee have publicly criticised each other a number of times during the last five years. The chief minister has often accused the governor of targeting her government and interfering in its work at the behest of the BJP-led central government.

Tripathi would be succeeded by Union minister Jagdeep Dhankar as the governor of West Bengal, who will take oath as governor on 30 July.

With inputs from agencies