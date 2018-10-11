Day after Congress claimed Rahul Gandhi will meet HAL employees over Rafale issue, state-run company denies knowledge of plan

As Congress party sharpened its attack on the Narendra Modi government over the alleged Rafale deal 'scam', one of its planned exercises to corner the Centre seems to have fizzled out.

A day after Congress party claimed that party president Rahul Gandhi will meet the employees of Hindustan Aeronautical Limited (HAL), which it claims was sidelined in the controversial Rafale deal, the state-run company has said it had no information about the plan.

"There is no communication on Rahul Gandhi's meeting with the HAL employees in Bengaluru," Gopal Sutar, Chief of Media Communications, HAL told reporters on Thursday.

Earlier, the party had claimed that Rahul was slated to meet HAL employees in Bengaluru on 13 October. Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee president Dinesh Gundu Rao said Rahul will talk to the employees of the HAL about the controversial deal and also address a rally in Bengaluru.

The Congress, which has been accusing the government of "benefiting the Reliance Defence Ltd of Anil Ambani" from the deal, has also been demanding answers on why the state-run aerospace major HAL was not involved in the deal as finalised during the UPA.

"HAL was given the Rafale contract to generate jobs. HAL had 70 years of experience, Anil Ambani had 10 days," Rahul had said.

The party had been accusing Prime Minister Narendra Modi of snatching jobs of the people of Karnataka by taking away the contract from HAL. Rahul had been saying that had HAL been selected in place of Reliance Defence it could have generated employment to scores of unemployed youth in the state.

The BJP has dismissed all allegations as false. Modi had announced the procurement of 36 Rafale fighters after holding talks with then French president Francois Hollande on 10 April, 2015, in Paris.

With inputs from PTI