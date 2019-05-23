Co-presented by


Dausa Lok Sabha Election Result 2019 LIVE updates: Jaskaur Meena of BJP wins

Politics FP Research May 23, 2019 20:03:19 IST pollpedia

Dausa Lok Sabha Constituency

Constituency number: 11

Total electors: 15,24,095

Female electors: 7,09,447

Male electors: 8,14,648

Reserved: Yes. For Scheduled Tribes.

Delimited: Yes. Bassi Assembly segment was added from Jaipur Lok Sabha constituency. Thanagazi Assembly constituency was added from Alwar Lok Sabha constituency in 2008.

Assembly constituencies: Bassi (ST), Chaksu (SC), Thanagazi, Bandikui, Mahuwa, Sikrai (SC), Dausa, Lalsot (ST)

Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: It is a Congress stronghold traditionally and more so the domain of the Pilot family. In 1999, Congress leader Rajesh Pilot won the seat and was succeeded by wife Rama Pilot in 2000 bypoll following his death in June that year. In 2004, her son and Congress leader Sachin Pilot won the seat. However, in 2009, Independent candidate Kirodilal Meena clinched the seat but lost to BJP leader Harish Chandra Meena in 2014.

Demographics: It covers the entire Dausa district and parts of Jaipur and Alwar districts. It is a part of Rajasthan’s tribal belt. STs form 26.5% of the district population of Dausa. Getting the support of the Meena community is key to winning elections in Dausa Lok Sabha constituency. It has over 3 lakh Meena voters.

