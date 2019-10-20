Maharashtra Assembly Election 2019, Daund profile: Incumbent MLA Rahul Kul to contest against NCP, BSP candidates on BJP ticket

Daund Assembly Election 2019 | The Election Commission of India (ECI) announced the dates for the Maharashtra and Haryana Assembly polls. Voting for the 288-member Maharashtra Assembly will be held on 21 October in a single phase. The counting of votes and final results will be declared on 24 October. The term of the Devendra Fadnavis-led current Maharashtra Assembly will end on 9 November.

The notification and nomination process for the Assembly election was issued on 27 September. Candidates filed their nominations latest by 4 October. The scrutiny of nomination papers was done on 5 October and the last date to withdraw candidature from the electoral battle was 7 October. A total of 95, 473 polling stations will be set up for over 8.95 crore voters in Maharashtra.

Click here for detailed coverage of Assembly Elections 2019

Constituency Name—Daund

Constituency Number—199

District Name—Pune

Total Electors—303249

Female Electors—144107

Male Electors—159134

Third Gender—8

Reserved—No

Results in previous elections—In 2014, RSP candidate Kul Rahul Subhashrao won with 87,649 votes against Ramesh Kisan Thorat of NCP who secured 76,304 votes. In 2009, Rameshrao Kisan Thorat, an independent candidate defeated incumbent MLA who contested elections on NCP's ticket. He defeated him with a margin of about 17,000 votes. In 2004, Kul Ranjana Subhashrao of NCP won with 1,02,264 votes against independent candidate Thorat Ramesh Kisanrao who recieved 78,037 votes only. In 1999, Kul Subhash Baburao won this seat with a margin of nearly 50,000 votes.

In 2019, the current MLA Rahul Subhashrao Kul will be standing in elections on BJP's ticket. Rameshappa Kisanrao Thorat of NCP and Kisan Baban Handal of BSP will be joining him in the fray.

The Great Diwali Discount!

Unlock 75% more savings this festive season. Get Moneycontrol Pro for a year for Rs 289 only.

Coupon code: DIWALI. Offer valid till 10th November, 2019 .