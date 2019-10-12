Maharashtra Assembly Election 2019, Daryapur profile: BJP hopes to retain constituency which was Shiv Sena stronghold until 2014

Daryapur Assembly Election 2019 | The Election Commission of India (ECI) announced the dates for the Maharashtra and Haryana Assembly elections. Voting for the 288-member Assembly will be held on 21 October in a single phase. The counting of votes and final results will be declared on 24 October, authorities said. The term of the Devendra Fadnavis-led current Maharashtra Assembly will end on 9 November.

The notification and nomination process for the Assembly elections was issued on 27 September. Candidates filed their nominations latest by 4 October. The scrutiny of nomination papers was done on 5 October and the last date to withdraw candidature from the electoral battle was 7 October. A total of 95,473 polling stations will be set up for over 8.95 crore voters in Maharashtra.

There are two reserved seats under Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe categories in the Amaravati district — Daryapur (SC) and Melghat (ST).

Constituency Name — Daryapur

Constituency Number — 40

District Name — Amravati

Total Electors — 2,96,514

Female Electors — 1,42,172

Male Electors — 1,54,340

Third Gender —2

Reserved — Yes (SC)

Results in previous elections — In 2004, Independent candidate Arun Tryamba Krao Gawande lost to Shiv Sena's Prakash Gunvantrao Bharsakale who won with almost 53,329 votes. In 2009, Shiv Sena fielded Capt Abhijit Anandrao Adsul, who won with 40,606 votes. In 2014, Ramesh G Gundile of the BJP won the elections with 64,224 votes.

In the 2019 Assembly polls, BJP has fielded Bundile Ramesh Ganpatrao, while Congress has fielded Balwant Baswant Wankhade. Also in the fray are Gautam Alias Ananta Ramdas Ingale of Bahujan Samaj Party and Wakpanjar Rekha Sahebrao of Vanchit Bahujan Aaghadi, among others.

Demographics — Situated on the banks of the Chandrabhaga river, the town is famous for its production of cotton. It has a total population of over a lakh people.