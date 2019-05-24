Co-presented by


Lok Sabha Election Results LIVE 2019

Assembly Election Results LIVE 2019
Assembly By-poll Results LIVE 2019
Darjeeling Lok Sabha polls:

Politics FP Research May 24, 2019 15:58:45 IST

Election Result 2019 LIVE | Candidate, Constituency and Party-Wise Winner List

PARTY CANDIDATE NAME STATUS % VOTES
BJP WON Raju Bista 750,067 Votes 59% Votes
AITC Amar Singh Rai 336,624 Votes 27% Votes
INC Sankar Malakar 65,186 Votes 5% Votes
CPI(M) Saman Pathak 50,524 Votes 4% Votes
IND Rajesh Singh 15,973 Votes 1% Votes
IND Nirode Chandra Adhikary 10,719 Votes 1% Votes
NOTA Nota 10,625 Votes 1% Votes
AIJAP Harka Bahadur Chhetri 6,495 Votes 1% Votes
IND Digbijay Mandal 4,117 Votes 0% Votes
IND Reseeka Chettri 3,359 Votes 0% Votes
GRC Bharat Dong 2,952 Votes 0% Votes
BSP Sudip Mandal 2,259 Votes 0% Votes
IND Ajay Dahal 2,199 Votes 0% Votes
IDRF Christopher Gahatraj 1,678 Votes 0% Votes
KPP(U) Dipak Kumar Roy 1,539 Votes 0% Votes
RJCP Sunil Pandit 1,505 Votes 0% Votes
SUCI Tanmay Dutta 1,449 Votes 0% Votes
Darjeeling Lok Sabha Constituency

Constituency number: 4

Total Electors: 14,37,126

Male Electors: 7,37,184

Female Electors: 6,99,942

Assembly Constituencies: Kalimpong, Darjeeling, Kurseong, Matigara-Naxalbari (SC), Siliguri, Phansidewa (ST), Chopra

Reserved: No

Delimitation: Matigara-Naxalbari (SC) Vidhan Sabha constituency created within Darjeeling Lok Sabha constituency. On the other hand, Islampur seat went to Raiganj Lok Sabha constituency.

Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: In the 1999 elections, SP Lepcha of the CPM won the seat. In 2004, CPM lost the seat to Congress’ Dawa Narbula. Since 2009 polls, the seat has been with the BJP. While former external affairs and finance minister Jaswant Singh won the seat in 2009 elections, Union Minister SS Ahluwalia won the seat in the 2014 elections.

Demographics: Famed for its tea gardens and tourist avenues, Darjeeling Lok Sabha constituency is starkly divided into hilly and plain areas. While the Gorkhas are dominant in the three hilly Assembly segments, the plains in Siliguri division have a plurality of Bengali voters as well as Hindi-speaking Marwari traders. In fact, Chopra constituency in Uttar Dinajpur district has a substantial Muslim population too.

Updated Date: May 24, 2019 15:58:45 IST

