Dapoli Election Result 2019 LIVE Updates | Assembly Elections; Constituency, Party, Candidate Name Wise Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing

Dapoli Assembly Election 2019 | The Election Commission of India (ECI) announced the dates for the Maharashtra and Haryana Assembly elections. Voting for the 288-member Assembly will be held on 21 October in a single phase. The counting of votes and final results will be declared on 24 October, authorities said. The term of the Devendra Fadnavis-led current Maharashtra Assembly will end on 9 November.

The notification and nomination process for the Assembly election was issued on 27 September. Candidates filed their nominations latest by 4 October. The scrutiny of nomination papers was done on 5 October and the last date to withdraw candidature from the electoral battle was 7 October. A total of 95,473 polling stations will be set up for over 8.95 crore voters in Maharashtra.

There are no reserved seats under any category in the Ratnagiri district.

Constituency Name—Dapoli

Constituency Number—263

District Name—Ratnagiri

Total Electors—279884

Female Electors—146718

Male Electors—133165

Third Gender—1

Reserved—None

Results in previous elections—In 2014, Kadam Sanjay Vasant of NCP won with 52,907 votes against five-time winner and Shiv Sena candidate Dalvi Suryakant Shivram who received 49,123 votes.

In 2009, Dalvi Suryakant Shivram had defeated Bhosale Vijay Krishnaji of Congress with a margin of over 40,000 votes.

In 2019, Kadam Sanjay Vasant of NCP will be seen defending his seat against Kadam Yogeshdada Ramdas of Shiv Sena and Marchande Pravin Sahadeo of BSP among others.

