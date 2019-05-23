Damoh Lok Sabha Election Result 2019 LIVE updates: Prahalad Singh Patel of BJP wins

Damoh Lok Sabha Constituency

Constituency Number: 7

Total Electors: 16,51,106 (2014 estimates)

Male Electors: 8,82,506

Female Electors: 7,68,600

Assembly Constituencies: Deori, Rehli, Banda, Malhara, Pathariya, Damoh, Jabera, Hatta

Reserved: No

Delimited: Yes. In 2008.

Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: In the 1999 elections, BJP’s Ramkrishna Kusumaria was elected for the fourth consecutive time. In the next election, Chandrabhan Bhaiyya of the BJP won the seat. In the 2009 elections, Shivraj Singh Lodhi was able to retain the seat as a BJP candidate. In the last election, former Union minister Prahlad Patel of the saffron party defeated Choudhary Mahendra Pratap Singh of the Congress by a margin of over 2 lakh votes.

Demography: The constituency covers parts of Damoh, Chhatarpur and Sagar districts. According to the caste calculations in the Lok Sabha constituency, political parties always prefer to nominate candidates belonging to the Backward Castes. This is because OBC electors are numerically significant in Damoh. Kurmis and Lodhis are the two major OBC communities in the constituency. They together constitute over 27 percent of the electorate. On the other hand, Scheduled Castes are about 15 percent of the population.

