Daman and Diu Lok Sabha Election Result 2019 LIVE Updates: Lalubhai Babubhai Patel of BJP Wins

Daman and Diu Lok Sabha Constituency

Constituency number: 1

Total electors: 1,11,808 (2014 estimates)

Female electors: 54,812

Male electors: 56,996

Reserved: No

Delimited: No

Assembly Constituencies: Daman and Diu

Results in the last four elections: In 1999 and 2004, Dahyabhai Vallabhbhai Patel from Congress won the seat. He was succeeded by Lalubhai Patel from the BJP in 2009. Lalubhai was again elected in 2014 after he won with a margin of over 9,000 votes.

Demographics: As per the census of 2011, Daman district covers 64.86 percent of the total area of the Union Territory of Daman and Diu. Daman has a population of 191,173 and Diu has a population of 52,074. There are around 600 small-scale industries in the Union Territory and the economy is primarily dependent on fishing, tourism, and distillery.

