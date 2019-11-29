Daltonganj Assembly Elections 2019: KM Tripathi from Congress faces challenge from Alok Chaurasia of BJP

Daltonganj Assembly Elections 2019 | Part of the Palamu Lok Sabha constituency and district of the same name, Daltonganj Assembly constituency covers the area under Daltonganj and Chainpur police station in Palamu Sadar subdivision and Bhandaria police station in Garhwa sub-division.

In this upcoming Assembly election, there are 7,041 electors who fall in the 18-19 age group comprising 3,710 males and 3.331 females in the Daltonganj Assembly constituency.

The 81-member Jharkhand Assembly will go to polls in five phases between 30 November and 20 December and the counting of votes will take place on 23 December. Daltonganj Assembly Elections 2019 votes in the first phase on 30 November. The present term of the Jharkhand Assembly which began on 6 January 2015 ends on 5 January 2020.

Following is a brief description of Daltonganj Assembly seat:

Constituency number: 76

Total electors: 3,45,817

Female electors: 1,64,097

Male electors: 1,81,720

Third gender electors: 0

Reserved: No

Delimited: No

Key candidates in Daltonganj Assembly Elections 2019: While Congress has nominated KM Tripathi, BJP has pinned its hopes on Alok Chaurasia.

Results in the last three Assembly elections: JD(U)'s Indar Singh Namdhari won the seat in 2005 by a margin of 3,761 (2.62 percent) of the total valid votes. Namdhari got 45,386 votes against 41,625 of Independent candidate Anil Kumar Chaurasia. In 2009, Krishna Nand Tripathi of the Congress defeated Dileep Singh Namdhari of the BJP by getting 43,571 and 39,338 votes respectively. The victory margin stood at 4,233 which was 2.88 percent of the total valid votes. In 2014, Tripathi lost to Alok Kumar Chaurasiya of the JVM by getting 54,855 votes against Chaurasiya's 59,202. The victory margin stood at 4,347 (2.20 percent of the total valid votes).

