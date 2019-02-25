Dalit leader G Parameshwara accuses Congress of blocking rise of community in Karnataka, claims he was denied CM post thrice

Bengaluru: Alleging that there were attempts by some in the Congress to block the rise of Dalit leaders, Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister G Parameshwara Sunday claimed that he has thrice been denied the chief ministerial post, as he belonged to the community.

Speaking at a programme in Davangere, Parameshwara, a Dalit, said, "Basavalingappa missed the chief ministerial post and so did KH Ranganath."

"My elder brother Mallikarjuna Kharge also could not become the chief minister.. I missed it thrice.. Some how after much dilemma they made me the deputy chief minister," said the deputy chief minister, alleging that some people wanted to suppress him politically.

