Dahisar Election Result 2019 LIVE Updates | Assembly Elections; Constituency, Party, Candidate Name Wise Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing

Dahisar Assembly Election 2019 | The Election Commission of India (ECI) announced the dates for the Maharashtra and Haryana Assembly polls. Voting for the 288-member Maharashtra Assembly will be held on 21 October in a single phase. The counting of votes and final results will be declared on 24 October. The term of the Devendra Fadnavis-led current Maharashtra Assembly will end on 9 November.

The notification and nomination process for the Assembly election was issued on 27 September. Candidates filed their nominations latest by 4 October. The scrutiny of nomination papers was done on 5 October and the last date to withdraw candidature from the electoral battle was 7 October. A total of 95,473 polling stations will be set up for over 8.95 crore voters in Maharashtra.

There is one reserved seat under Scheduled Caste category in the Mumbai Suburban district — Kurla.

Constituency Name—Dahisar

Constituency Number—153

District Name—Mumbai Suburban

Total Electors—316607

Female Electors—146909

Male Electors—169664

Third Gender—36

Reserved—No

Result in previous elections— In the 2014 elections, Manisha Ashok Chaudhary won this seat with 77,238 votes against Shiv Sena candidate Vinod Ramchandra Ghosalkar who netted 38,660 votes. In 2009, Ghosalkar had won against the Congress' Yogesh Dubey

In 2019, Congress will be fielding Arun Vasant Sawant against the BJP candidate and incumbent MLA Manisha Chaudhary

Demographics—Dahisar constituency is one of the 26 Vidhan Sabha constituencies located in the Mumbai Suburban district. Originally a part of Thane District; it became a part of Mumbai in 1956 and is the first locality of Mumbai from the north.

