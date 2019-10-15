You are here:
Maharashtra Assembly Election 2019, Dahisar profile: Constituency is saffron stronghold; BJP's Manisha Chaudhary up against Congress' Arun Sawant

Politics FP Research Oct 15, 2019 21:50:37 IST pollpedia

  • The Election Commission of India (ECI) announced the dates for the Maharashtra and Haryana Assembly polls.

  • Dahisar constituency is one of the 26 Vidhan Sabha constituencies located in the Mumbai Suburban district.

  • This year, the total number of electors in Dahisar are 3,16,607. Out of the total,146909 are female and 169664 are male.

Dahisar Assembly Election 2019 | The Election Commission of India (ECI) announced the dates for the Maharashtra and Haryana Assembly polls. Voting for the 288-member Maharashtra Assembly will be held on 21 October in a single phase. The counting of votes and final results will be declared on 24 October. The term of the Devendra Fadnavis-led current Maharashtra Assembly will end on 9 November.

The notification and nomination process for the Assembly election was issued on 27 September. Candidates filed their nominations latest by 4 October. The scrutiny of nomination papers was done on 5 October and the last date to withdraw candidature from the electoral battle was 7 October. A total of 95,473 polling stations will be set up for over 8.95 crore voters in Maharashtra.

There is one reserved seat under Scheduled Caste category in the Mumbai Suburban district — Kurla.

Constituency Name—Dahisar
Constituency Number—153
District Name—Mumbai Suburban
Total Electors—316607
Female Electors—146909
Male Electors—169664
Third Gender—36
Reserved—No
Result in previous elections— In the 2014 elections, Manisha Ashok Chaudhary won this seat with 77,238 votes against Shiv Sena candidate Vinod Ramchandra Ghosalkar who netted 38,660 votes. In 2009, Ghosalkar had won against the Congress' Yogesh Dubey

In 2019, Congress will be fielding Arun Vasant Sawant against the BJP candidate and incumbent MLA Manisha Chaudhary

Demographics—Dahisar constituency is one of the 26 Vidhan Sabha constituencies located in the Mumbai Suburban district. Originally a part of Thane District; it became a part of Mumbai in 1956 and is the first locality of Mumbai from the north.

Updated Date: Oct 15, 2019 21:50:37 IST

