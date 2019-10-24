Dahanu Election Result 2019 LIVE Updates | Assembly Elections; Constituency, Party, Candidate Name Wise Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing

Dahanu Assembly Election 2019| The Election Commission of India (ECI) announced the dates for the Maharashtra and Haryana Assembly elections. Voting for the 288-member Assembly will be held on 21 October in a single phase. The counting of votes and final results will be declared on 24 October, authorities said. The term of the Devendra Fadnavis-led current Maharashtra Assembly will end on 9 November.

The notification and nomination process for the Assembly election was issued on 27 September. Candidates filed their nominations latest by 4 October. The scrutiny of nomination papers was done on 5 October and the last date to withdraw candidature from the electoral battle was 7 October. A total of 95,473 polling stations will be set up for over 8.95 crore voters in Maharashtra.

There are four reserved seats under the Scheduled Tribe category in the Palghar district — Dahanu (ST), Vekramgrth (ST), Palghar (ST), Boisar (ST).

Constituency Name— Dahanu

Constituency Number—128

District Name— Palghar

Total Electors— 2,71,108

Female Electors—1,34,374

Male Electors—1,36,730

Third Gender—4

Reserved— Yes (ST)

Results in previous elections: A major industrial town, Dahanu is located in Thane district of Maharashtra. The assembly constituency of Dahanu belongs to the Palghar parliamentary constituency. NCP won from the constituency in 1999 and 2004 Assembly elections. But in the 2009 Assembly election, CPM managed to take away the seat from NCP. Ozare Rajaram Nathu won the election by defeating Ghoda Krishna Arjun of NCP. Nathu received 62,530 votes as against Arjun's 46,350 votes. In 2014, BJP's Paskal Dhanare contested and won the seat receiving 44,849 votes against Mangat Barkya Vansha of CPM who received 28,149 votes.

This year, BJP has fielded Paskal Dhanare once again from the seat. He is up against Dumada Rajesh Ravaji of Bahujan Samaj Party, Vinod Bhiva Nikole of Communist Party of India (Marxist), Sunil Lahanya Ebhad of Maharashtra Navnirman Sena, Advocate Pravin Navsha Valvi of Bhartiya Tribal Party, Vijay Kakadya Ghorakhana of Bahujan Mukti Party, and Shilanand Bina Katela of Vanchit Bahujan Aaghadi, among others.



Demographics – Dahanu comes under the district by Palghar.

