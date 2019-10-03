Haryana Assembly Election 2019, Dadri profile: With no political party ever winning consecutively, INLD and BJP may witness close contest

Dadri Assembly Election 2019 | With voting for the 90-member Haryana Assembly scheduled for 21 October in a single-phase election, the Election Commission is getting ready to conduct this most important exercise in a democratic setup.

The present term of the Haryana Assembly will end on 2 November.

Of the 90 Assembly constituencies in the state, 17 are reserved for Scheduled Castes and 73 fall under the General category, as per the Delimitation of Parliamentary and Assembly Constituencies Order, 2008.

The state has a total number of 1,81,91,228 people as general electors while 1,07,486 are enrolled as Service Voters, taking the final electoral rolls to 1,82,98,714 who will exercise their franchise in 19,425 polling stations. This year, the number of polling stations installed in the state saw a jump of 19.58 percent from 2014.

According to the Election Commission, the last date for filing of nomination is 4 October and the date for scrutiny of nominations is 5 October. The last date for the withdrawal of candidature is 7 October.

Counting of votes will take place on 24 October.

Following is a brief description of the Dadri Assembly seat:

Constituency number: 56

Total electors: 1,91,498

Female electors: 87,851

Male electors: 1,03,647

Third gender electors: 0

Reserved: No

Delimited: No

Results in the last four elections: NCP’s Jagjit defeated INLD candidate Shakuntla in the 2000 election with a margin of only 777 votes. In 2005, the Congress came to power in Dadri after its candidate Nirpender defeated Independent candidate Satpal. In 2009, however, Satpal emerged victorious with only 145 votes more than the runner-up, INLD’s Rajdeep. In 2014, Rajapl attained victory in 2014 while, BJP candidate Somvir bagged the second spot.

Nitin Jangu from INLD, Bakshi Saini from Bahujan Samaj Party, Major Nirpender S Sangwan from Congress and Babita Phogat from the BJP are trying their luck in the constituency in 2019 among others.

Click here for the full list of candidates in Dadri LAC in 2019

Demographics: Interestingly, the difference in votes between the winner and the runner-up in Dadri has been less than 2,000 for the past four elections, and no political party has won two consecutive elections. The upcoming elections might continue this trend in a close race between the INLD and the BJP.

Click here for the detailed coverage of Assembly Elections 2019

