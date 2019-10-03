Haryana Assembly Election 2019, Dadri profile: With no political party ever winning consecutively, INLD and BJP may witness close contest

Dadri Assembly Election 2019 | With the Election Commission announcing the election dates for poll-bound Haryana Assembly, which is scheduled to be held in a single-phase on 21 October, the poll body is gearing up to conduct the electoral exercise in a democratic set up.

The present term of the Haryana Assembly will end on 2 November.

Of the 90 Assembly constituencies in the state, 17 are reserved for Scheduled Castes and 73 fall under the General category, as per the Delimitation of Parliamentary and Assembly Constituencies Order, 2008.

The state has a total number of 1,81,91,228 people as general electors while 1,07,486 are enrolled as Service Voters, taking the final electoral rolls to 1,82,98,714 who will exercise their franchise in 19,425 polling stations. This year, the number of polling stations installed in the state saw a jump of 19.58 percent from 2014.

According to the Election Commission, the last date for filing of nomination is 4 October and the date for scrutiny of nominations is 5 October. The last date for the withdrawal of candidature is 7 October.

Counting of votes will take place on 24 October.

Following is a brief description of the Dadri Assembly seat:

Constituency number: 56

Total electors: 1,91,498

Female electors: 87,851

Male electors: 1,03,647

Third gender electors: 0

Reserved: No

Delimited: No

Results in the last four elections: NCP’s Jagjit defeated INLD candidate Shakuntla in the 2000 election with a margin of only 777 votes. In 2005, the Congress came to power in Dadri after its candidate Nirpender defeated Independent candidate Satpal. In 2009, however, Satpal emerged victorious with only 145 votes more than the runner-up, INLD’s Rajdeep. In 2014, Rajapl attained victory in 2014 while, BJP candidate Somvir bagged the second spot.

Demographics: Interestingly, the difference in votes between the winner and the runner-up in Dadri has been less than 2,000 for the past four elections, and no political party has won two consecutive elections. The upcoming elections might continue this trend in a close race between the INLD and the BJP.