Dadra and Nagar Haveli Lok Sabha Election Result 2019 LIVE Updates: BJP's Patel Natubhai Gomanbhai leads

Dadra and Nagar Haveli Lok Sabha Constituency

Constituency number: 1

Total electors: 1,96,577 (2014 estimates)

Female electors: 90,386

Male electors: 1,06,191

Reserved: Yes. For Scheduled Tribes.

Delimited: No

Assembly Constituencies: Dadra and Nagar Haveli

Results in last four elections: In 1999, independent candidate Delkar Mohanbhai Sanjibhai won the election. Delkar was re-elected again in 2004 from Bharatiya Navshakti Party, which he set up. Patel Nanubhai Gomanbhai from the BJP was elected MP from the Union Territory in the 2009 elections. Gomanbhai was re-elected as a BJP candidate in 2014 as well.

Demographics: As per the Census of 2011, Dadra and Nagar Haveli has a population of 3,43,709, which is the third lowest among States/UTs of India. More than half (51.95 percent) of the population belongs to Scheduled Tribes and 46.72 percent live in urban areas. Business and economy of Dadra and Nagar Haveli are mainly based on agriculture and the manufacturing industries. Since a large section of the Union Territory is covered with forests, forestry is also an important occupational source for the people.

