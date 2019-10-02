Haryana Assembly Election 2019, Dabwali profile: An INLD bastion, rivals need out of the box thinking to pip regional outfit from seat

Dabwali Assembly Election 2019 | With voting for the 90-member Haryana Assembly scheduled for 21 October in a single-phase election, the Election Commission is getting ready to conduct this most important exercise in a democratic setup.

The term of the current Haryana Assembly will end on 2 November.

Out of the 90 Assembly constituencies in the state, 17 are reserved for Scheduled Castes as per the Delimitation of Parliamentary and Assembly Constituencies Order, 2008.

The state has a total number of 1,81,91,228 people as general electors while 1,07,486 are enrolled as Service Voters taking the final electoral rolls to 1,82,98,714 who will exercise their right to franchise in 19,425 polling stations. The number of polling stations in 2019 has registered a 19.58 percent rise than 2014.

According to the Election Commission, the last date for filing of nomination is 4 October and the date for scrutiny of nominations is 5 October. The last date for the withdrawal of candidature is 7 October.

The date of counting is on 24 October.

Following is a brief description of the Assembly constituency:

Constituency number: 43

Total electors: 1,96,069

Female electors: 91,398

Male electors: 1,04,669

Third gender electors: 2

Reserved: No

Delimited: No

Results in the last four elections: INLD’s Sita Ram won the 2000 and 2005 elections in Dabwali, defeating Congress candidates each time. In 2009, the Congress lost to the INLD again as its candidate Ajay Singh Chautala won with over 14,000 votes more than the Congress’ KV Singh. In 2014, the INLD made history as it won the elections in Dabwali for the fourth consecutive time and Kamal Vir Singh lost to Naina Singh Chautala.

Sita Ram from INLD, Subhash Chandra from Bahujan Samaj Party, Amit Sihag from Congress and Aditya Devilal from the BJP are trying their luck in the constituency in 2019 among others.

Click here for the full list of candidates in Dabwali LAC in 2019

Demographics: A hub for modified open jeeps, Dabwali lies close to the Punjab-Haryana border. It has remained an INLD stronghold, even during the 2014 Assembly elections, despite the Modi wave that swept over Haryana.

Click here for the detailed coverage of Assembly Elections 2019

The Great Diwali Discount!

Unlock 75% more savings this festive season. Get Moneycontrol Pro for a year for Rs 289 only.

Coupon code: DIWALI. Offer valid till 10th November, 2019 .