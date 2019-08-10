CWC meet LIVE Updates: Mukul Wasnik, Mallikarjun Kharge emerge frontrunners amid old guards; Milind Deora bats for Scindia, Pilot among young blood

CWC meet Latest Updates: The Congress Working Committee (CWC), the party’s highest executive body, will start the formal process of finding a replacement for outgoing president Rahul Gandhi and constitute five groups to represent the different geographical regions.
The new Congress president will be appointed within the next few days after consultations with the state leaders of the party, sources said on Friday, ahead of the crucial CWC meeting.
The top Congress leadership held a meeting with its state unit chiefs and leaders of its state legislature parties, along with its general secretaries and in-charges, where they were told by Rahul Gandhi that there was nothing to worry as regards the selection of the new party chief, who would be appointed within the next few days after wider consultations, the sources said.
Rahul Gandhi also told the leaders that he was happy to note that the party was under pressure to select its new chief and drew an analogy with a tiger, which maintained its ferocity under pressure. "I am happy that the Congress is under pressure and this will jolt the Congress into action," Gandhi is learnt to have told the party leaders.
A meeting of the Congress Working Committee (CWC) will be held on Saturday morning to select the new party chief, after Gandhi quit the post.
The sources said the Pradesh Congress Committee (PCC) chiefs, Congress Legislature Party (CLP) leaders and departmental heads present at the meeting were told to hold back till Saturday for consultations on the selection of the new party chief.
The party general secretaries, in-charges and other CWC members would be asked to hold consultations in groups with PCC chiefs, CLP leaders and departmental heads separately and come out with a consensus as regards the name of the new Congress president, they added.
One of the PCC chiefs from a northern state told the meeting that certain names doing the rounds for the party president's post were being propped up by vested corporate interests, the sources said. The PCC chief said the fact that the names of such leaders, who had enjoyed corporate patronage in the past, were being projected was bringing a bad name to the party and this should be resolved at the earliest.
The meeting was held at the Gurdwara Rakab Ganj road "war room" of the Congress to discuss the government's decision to abrogate the provisions of Article 370 of the Constitution in Jammu and Kashmir and bifurcate the state into two Union territories.
The sources said Ghulam Nabi Azad, the Leader of Opposition in the Rajya Sabha, informed the leaders at the meeting about the government's action in Jammu and Kashmir and told them about the party's position on the issue. He also told them about the CWC resolution deploring the manner in which the government took the decision on Jammu and Kashmir.
Sources said UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi and Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, senior party leaders Azad, P Chidambaram, the chief ministers of Rajasthan and Puducherry -- Ashok Gehlot and V Narayanasamy -- were present at the meeting among others.
Earlier in the day, senior Congress leaders met Sonia Gandhi at her residence here, ahead of Saturday's crucial CWC meeting to decide on the new party chief. Sources said senior leaders Ahmed Patel, AK Antony and KC Venugopal were learnt to have discussed with Sonia Gandhi certain names of probables, one of whom could be made the provisional president of the party.
The names of senior Congress leaders Mukul Wasnik and Mallikarjun Kharge and some younger leaders are doing the rounds for the top post.
The CWC might also form a panel of senior members to look for the new party president, the sources said.
Meanwhile, Congress leader Abhishek Singhvi said any further delay in the selection of the new party chief was not an option. "On Saturday, a consensus builder party President of Congress must be selected. Slightest delay is not an option," he wrote on Twitter. "In lighter vein, I gave analogy of wise men of Vatican locked in a room indefinitely until they got a nomination! Subsequently, it has to be followed by full intra party elections," Singhvi added.
A number of partymen have expressed their opinion in public, saying the delay in selecting the new Congress chief is harming the party. Some Congressmen also made a call for Priyanka Gandhi Vadra to take over from her brother Rahul Gandhi, who quit as the party chief on 25 May post the Congress's poor show in the Lok Sabha polls.
Updated Date: Aug 10, 2019 12:15:24 IST
Highlights
No perfect candidate exists, Congressmen should back whoever party picks in the end, says political experts
Senior journalist Javed Ansari opined that it was futile to expect that one person can satisfy all members completely. He, However, said that it is important for the party's survival that a broad consensus is achieved and all partymen support him or her. He cited the example of Madhavrao Scindia and Rajesh Pilot who had earlier also believed that a younger generation person should run the party but had ultimately stood by the party leadership.
Rahul Gandhi democratises process of Congress president's election
Although the Congress constitution clearly states that only CWC members can discuss and elect an interim party chief when a vacancy occurs due to the resignation or death of the incumbent chief, Gandhi told the participants that even party secretaries, PCC chiefs and CLP leaders should be consulted before an interim Congress president is elected, said people who attended the meeting, The Economic Times reported.
CWC to form five groups to shortlist candidates to take charge in interim
The Congress Working Committee (CWC), the party’s highest executive body, will start the formal process of finding a replacement for outgoing president Rahul Gandhi and constitute five groups to represent the different geographical regions. Along with members of Parliament, State unit leaders will be part of these groups to carry out wider consultations and decide on a single name.
CWC meeting to begin shortly
The Congress Working Committee meeting is likely to start shortly. The top body of India's oldest party is meeting to appoint the new party president today after consultations at a meeting of the party’s top decision-making body, the Congress Working Committee, over a month after Rahul Gandhi resigned from the post to take responsibility for the drubbing at the hands of the Narendra Modi-led BJP in the Lok Sabha elections.
New Congress president to be appointed over 'next few days'
The new Congress president will be appointed within the next few days after consultations with the state leaders of the party, sources said on Friday, ahead of the crucial CWC meeting.
The top Congress leadership held a meeting with its state unit chiefs and leaders of its state legislature parties, along with its general secretaries and in-charges, where they were told by Rahul Gandhi that there was nothing to worry as regards the selection of the new party chief, who would be appointed within the next few days after wider consultations, the sources said.
LIVE NEWS and UPDATES
12:13 (IST)
No perfect candidate exists, Congressmen should back whoever party picks in the end, says political experts
Senior journalist Javed Ansari opined that it was futile to expect that one person can satisfy all members completely. He, However, said that it is important for the party's survival that a broad consensus is achieved and all partymen support him or her. He cited the example of Madhavrao Scindia and Rajesh Pilot who had earlier also believed that a younger generation person should run the party but had ultimately stood by the party leadership.
12:03 (IST)
Mukul Wasnik among frontrunner, say sources
A 2009 profile of Wasnik in Hindustan Times describes him as "low profile and kind of a solo player", someone who has suffered electoral setbacks because he is "out of sync with problems of rural people."
However, his administrative capacities have been proven time and again. Wasnik, say sources, is seen as a strong choice to repair the Congress's organizational weaknesses with his long administrative record. He was minister in the PV Narsimharao and Manmohan Singh-led governments and has also worked closely with Sonia Gandhi while she was Congress president.
11:46 (IST)
Rahul Gandhi democratises process of Congress president's election
Although the Congress constitution clearly states that only CWC members can discuss and elect an interim party chief when a vacancy occurs due to the resignation or death of the incumbent chief, Gandhi told the participants that even party secretaries, PCC chiefs and CLP leaders should be consulted before an interim Congress president is elected, said people who attended the meeting, The Economic Times reported.
11:39 (IST)
Milind Deora endorses names of Sachin Pilot, Jyotiraditya Scindia for Congress president
11:28 (IST)
CWC to form five groups to shortlist candidates to take charge in interim
The Congress Working Committee (CWC), the party’s highest executive body, will start the formal process of finding a replacement for outgoing president Rahul Gandhi and constitute five groups to represent the different geographical regions. Along with members of Parliament, State unit leaders will be part of these groups to carry out wider consultations and decide on a single name.
11:14 (IST)
CWC meeting to begin shortly
The Congress Working Committee meeting is likely to start shortly. The top body of India's oldest party is meeting to appoint the new party president today after consultations at a meeting of the party’s top decision-making body, the Congress Working Committee, over a month after Rahul Gandhi resigned from the post to take responsibility for the drubbing at the hands of the Narendra Modi-led BJP in the Lok Sabha elections.
11:05 (IST)
New Congress president to be appointed over 'next few days'
The new Congress president will be appointed within the next few days after consultations with the state leaders of the party, sources said on Friday, ahead of the crucial CWC meeting.
The top Congress leadership held a meeting with its state unit chiefs and leaders of its state legislature parties, along with its general secretaries and in-charges, where they were told by Rahul Gandhi that there was nothing to worry as regards the selection of the new party chief, who would be appointed within the next few days after wider consultations, the sources said.