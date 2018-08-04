CWC meet: Congress leaders discuss bank fraud cases, unemployment; to form committees on NRC, Rafale deal

With Rahul Gandhi presiding over the Congress Working Committee meet in Delhi for the second time on Saturday, senior party leaders discussed the issues of the National Register of Citizens (NRC) final draft, bank fraud cases, corruption, Rafale deal, farmers' woes and unemployment.

Speaking at a press conference, held after the meeting concluded, Congress communication-in-charge Randeep Singh Surjewala launched a scathing attack at the Narendra Modi-government, accusing the prime minister of misleading India. Congress leader Ashok Gehlot who was also present at the conference said that the party has started preparations for upcoming Assembly elections in four states.

Surjewala also said that absconding businessman Mehul Choksi was also brought up during the CWC meeting. "Mehul Choksi got Antigua and Barbuda citizenship. We discussed how the MEA, in a conspiracy at the direction of the Modi government, helped him get a citizenship in Antigua in January 2017," said Surjewala, adding, "Between 2015 and 2017, 42 cases were lodged against Choksi, Nirav Modi and their companies."

He also claimed that Choksi had promised the court that he would not leave the country. "Choksi, in an affidavit to the Gujarat High Court, in 2016 said that he will not leave the country or deposit his passport. If you (government) knew about this in 2017, why did Modi give him a clean chit?" asked Surjewala.

Ahead of the elections in the coming months, the Congress also decided to launch a people's movement. "We will prepare a people-based movement, inside and outside the Parliament, and force the government to give answers to its people," said Surjewala.

Commenting on the Muzaffarpur shelter home rape cases, Surjewala said that people found out that Modi's "Beti Bachao" was a threat, not a mere slogan.

"The brutal rapes in Muzaffarpur took place under the government's eye. But it took more than 20 days for Nitish (Kumar) babu to say a word. Modi hasn't spoken a word on the issue yet," he said.

In the CWC meet, the party also decided to form separate committees on the NRC issue and the Rafale deal.

After the meeting at AICC headquarters in South Block concluded, Rahul tweeted that the party discussed the political landscape of the country. "As a team, we discussed the political situation in the country and the huge opportunity for the Congress to highlight issues of corruption and failure of the government to provide jobs to the youth. Thank you to all those who attended today’s meeting," Gandhi tweeted.

The CWC met today. As a team, we discussed the political situation in the country & the huge opportunity for the Congress to highlight issues of corruption and failure of the government to provide jobs to our youth. Thank you to all those who attended today’s meeting. pic.twitter.com/QTPM8ltO51 — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) August 4, 2018

Other top party leaders, including former prime minister Manmohan Singh, AK Antony, Ghulam Nabi Azad, Ahmed Patel, among others, attended the meeting.

This is the second meeting of the newly-constituted CWC, the party's highest decision-making body, under the leadership of Rahul Gandhi. Former party chief and UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi could not attend it, party sources said.

