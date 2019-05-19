CVoter Exit Poll Full Results 2019 India: NDA will cross halfway mark, Narendra Modi set to form govt again, predicts pollster

CVoter Exit Poll Full Results 2019 India updates: As per the projections by the CVoter Exit Poll, National Democratic Alliance (NDA)-led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi is predicted to secure 287 seats, a simple majority, in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls with 42.3 percent vote-share. In 2014, the NDA had won a sweeping 336 seat share, with BJP alone winning 282 seats on its own.

The CVoter exit poll further predicts that the United Progressive Alliance (UPA)-led by Congress is projected to clinch only 128 seats - 69 seats more as compared to the UPA's seat-share in 2104 which was 59. In 2014, the Congress had fared dismally winning just 44 seats. The vote-shares projections show UPA securing 29.6 percent votes in the 2019 polls.

The Congress is expected to marginally improve its performance in Gujarat. According to CVoter, it is expected to win 4 seats in the western state. In the 2014 election, the party had failed to open its tally in the state. The CVoter survey has predicted that 287 seats will go the NDA kitty, 128 to the UPA, 40 to the mahagathbandhan, and 87 to the others.

Immediately after polling in the last phase of the Lok Sabha Election 2019 ends, television channels are expected to air results of exit polls. Major national pollsters including News18-IPSOS, India Today-Axis, Times Now-CNX, NewsX-Neta, Republic Bharat-Jan Ki Baat, Republic-CVoter, ABP-CSDS and Today's Chanakya will reveal their numbers ahead of the counting of votes on 23 May.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha election, India TV-CVoter exit poll was among only two major ones that had correctly predicted a simple majority for the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), the other agency being News24-Chanakya. At that time, India TV-CVoter had predicted that the NDA would get 289 seats. In reality, the coalition won 336 seats.

The elections to the 16th Lok Sabha were held in seven phases across India, beginning from 11 April. The subsequent phases of the election were held on 18 April, 23 April 29 April, 6 May, 12 May and 19 May.

The elections were held for 543 seats at nearly 10 lakh polling booths across the country. With polling in all phases now over, the counting of votes will take place on 23 May. Nearly 90 crore people are registered as voters, of which 1.5 crore are between the ages of 18 and 19. The current Lok Sabha's tenure ends 3 June.

Simultaneous elections were also held to the Assemblies of Arunachal Pradesh, Andhra Pradesh, Sikkim, and Odisha. The results for these elections will also come out on 23 May.

Follow live updates on the exit poll results for the Lok Sabha elections here

Your guide to the latest election news, analysis, commentary, live updates and schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on firstpost.com/elections. Follow us on Twitter and Instagram or like our Facebook page for updates from all 543 constituencies for the upcoming general elections.