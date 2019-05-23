Cuttack Lok Sabha Election Result 2019 LIVE updates: Party, Candidate, Constituency wise Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing

Cuttack Lok Sabha Constituency

Constituency Number: 14

Total Electors: 13,71,617 (2014 estimates)

Male Electors: 7,31,918

Female Electors: 6,39,699

Assembly Constituencies: Baramba, Banki, Athagarh, Barabati-Cuttack, Choudwar-Cuttack, Cuttack Sadar, Khandapada

Reserved: No

Delimited: Yes. After delimitation, Barabati-Cuttack Assembly segment came into existence. On the other hand, Choudwar Assembly segment was abolished and replaced by Choudwar-Cuttack.

Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: Bhartruhari Mahtab of the BJD is the sitting MP since 1998.

Demography: Cuttack is a BJD citadel, having won all elections here since 1998. At least three of the seven constituencies – Barabati-Cuttack, Choudwar-Cuttack, Cuttack Sadar – are considered urban in nature. The rest are dominated by rural voters.

