Cuttack Lok Sabha Election Result 2019 LIVE updates: Party, Candidate, Constituency wise Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing

May 23, 2019 12:24:39 IST

Election Result 2019 LIVE | Candidate, Constituency and Party-Wise Winner List

PARTY CANDIDATE NAME STATUS % VOTES
KLS Biswajit Goswami 0 Votes 0% Votes
KRPP Akshaya Kumar Kar 0 Votes 0% Votes
SUCI Rajakishore Mallik 0 Votes 0% Votes
BPHP Somiya Ranjan Das 0 Votes 0% Votes
IND Ashok Pradhan 0 Votes 0% Votes
BJD Bhartruhari Mahtab 0 Votes 0% Votes
BSP Pramod Kumar Mallick 0 Votes 0% Votes
IND Brundaban Das Azad 0 Votes 0% Votes
IND Sanjaya Kumar Sahoo 0 Votes 0% Votes
NOTA Nota 0 Votes 0% Votes
BJP Prakash Mishra 0 Votes 0% Votes
INC Panchanan Kanungo 0 Votes 0% Votes
Cuttack Lok Sabha Constituency

Constituency Number: 14

Total Electors: 13,71,617 (2014 estimates)

Male Electors: 7,31,918

Female Electors: 6,39,699

Assembly Constituencies: Baramba, Banki, Athagarh, Barabati-Cuttack, Choudwar-Cuttack, Cuttack Sadar, Khandapada

Reserved: No

Delimited: Yes. After delimitation, Barabati-Cuttack Assembly segment came into existence. On the other hand, Choudwar Assembly segment was abolished and replaced by Choudwar-Cuttack.

Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: Bhartruhari Mahtab of the BJD is the sitting MP since 1998.

Demography: Cuttack is a BJD citadel, having won all elections here since 1998. At least three of the seven constituencies – Barabati-Cuttack, Choudwar-Cuttack, Cuttack Sadar – are considered urban in nature. The rest are dominated by rural voters.

Updated Date: May 23, 2019 12:24:39 IST

