Cut in petrol, diesel prices another decision made by Centre in interest of people, shows govt's sensitivity, says Amit Shah

Jaipur: Hailing the government's decision to cut petrol and diesel prices by Rs 2.50 per litre, BJP President Amit Shah on Thursday said all the party-ruled states will give additional relief of Rs. 2.50 per litre by reducing VAT.

"The central government has made another decision in interest of the people so that they can get relief. We welcome this decision and thank Prime Minister Narendra Modi on behalf of the people and BJP workers. By making such a decision the prime minister has shown the sensitivity of the government towards people," he told reporters.

In a relief to consumers hit hard by the unrelenting rise in fuel prices, the government decided to cut petrol and diesel prices by Rs 2.50 per litre that will result in a revenue loss of Rs 10,500 crore in six months.

The BJP president said that he had a telephonic conversation with the chief ministers of all the BJP ruled states and they will give additional relief of Rs 2.50 per litre to the people by reducing VAT.

"With this people will get the relief to the tune of Rs.5 per litre," he said.