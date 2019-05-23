Cuddalore Lok Sabha Election Result 2019 LIVE updates: Party, Candidate, Constituency wise Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing

Cuddalore Lok Sabha Constituency

Constituency Number: 26

Total Electors: 12,47,908 (2014 estimates)

Male Electors: 6,25,652

Female Electors: 6,22,256

Assembly Constituencies: Tittakudi (SC), Vridhachalam, Neyveli, Cuddalore, Panruti, Kurinjipadi

Reserved: No

Delimited: Yes. Tittakudi and Neyveli were newly created after 2008. Vridhachalam was taken away from Chidambaram and merged with Cuddalore.

Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: Adhi Sankar of DMK won the seat in 1999 elections. In 2004, K Venkatapathy won the seat. S Alagiri of the Congress won the seat in 2009 elections. In 2014, AIADMK swept through Cuddalore as A Arunmozhithevan won the seat.

Demography: The coastal district dominated by the Vanniyars and Dalit community. Muslims are also a sizeable section of the population. Being a major coastal district, the fishermen community can also be a crucial electorate in this constituency.

