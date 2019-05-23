Co-presented by


Cuddalore Lok Sabha Election Result 2019 LIVE updates: Party, Candidate, Constituency wise Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing

May 23, 2019

Election Result 2019 LIVE | Candidate, Constituency and Party-Wise Winner List

PARTY CANDIDATE NAME STATUS % VOTES
MNM V. Annamalai 0 Votes 0% Votes
NOTA Nota 0 Votes 0% Votes
IND K. Hemanthkumar 0 Votes 0% Votes
IND A. Jayamani 0 Votes 0% Votes
ACDP Kuppusamy 0 Votes 0% Votes
PMK Dr. R. Govindasamy 0 Votes 0% Votes
IND A. Manikandan 0 Votes 0% Votes
AIMK M. Pavadai Raja 0 Votes 0% Votes
TIK Chelladurai 0 Votes 0% Votes
NTK R. Chithra 0 Votes 0% Votes
BSP C. Jeyaprakash 0 Votes 0% Votes
IND Moovandhan 0 Votes 0% Votes
IND D. Sankar 0 Votes 0% Votes
IND K. Raman 0 Votes 0% Votes
IND S. Rajamohan 0 Votes 0% Votes
IMK M. Raghunathan 0 Votes 0% Votes
IND M. Sathiyaseelan 0 Votes 0% Votes
IND D. Senthamarai Kannan 0 Votes 0% Votes
IND A. Marimuthu 0 Votes 0% Votes
IND S. Dhanasekaran 0 Votes 0% Votes
IND K. Thangavel 0 Votes 0% Votes
DMK T.R.V.S. Ramesh 0 Votes 0% Votes
 Cuddalore Lok Sabha Constituency

Constituency Number: 26

Total Electors: 12,47,908 (2014 estimates)

Male Electors: 6,25,652

Female Electors: 6,22,256

Assembly Constituencies: Tittakudi (SC), Vridhachalam, Neyveli, Cuddalore, Panruti, Kurinjipadi

Reserved: No

Delimited: Yes. Tittakudi and Neyveli were newly created after 2008. Vridhachalam was taken away from Chidambaram and merged with Cuddalore.

Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: Adhi Sankar of DMK won the seat in 1999 elections. In 2004, K Venkatapathy won the seat. S Alagiri of the Congress won the seat in 2009 elections. In 2014, AIADMK swept through Cuddalore as A Arunmozhithevan won the seat.

Demography: The coastal district dominated by the Vanniyars and Dalit community. Muslims are also a sizeable section of the population. Being a major coastal district, the fishermen community can also be a crucial electorate in this constituency.

Updated Date: May 23, 2019 12:59:02 IST

